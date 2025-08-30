Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Royal Avatar To Traditional Avatar – Lalbaugcha Raja’s 10 Stunning Forms That Captivated Devotees Through the Years

1 / 12

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Mumbai’s grandest festivals, and among its most iconic highlights is Lalbaugcha Raja, the beloved idol worshipped by millions of devotees each year. Since 1934, this majestic idol has stood as a symbol of faith, hope, and blessings.

What makes Lalbaugcha Raja even more fascinating is how the idol takes on different avatars (forms) over the years, while maintaining its signature charm and grandeur.

As we approach Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, let’s revisit 10 stunning avatars of Lalbaugcha Raja that have captivated devotees and showcased the artistry, devotion, and tradition behind Mumbai’s most famous Ganesh idol.