NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025 Glam: Steal Bollywood Style Secrets From Tamannaah Bhatia, Alia Bhatt, Kiara, Ananya, Sara, Priyanka, Sonam, And More
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Glam: Steal Bollywood Style Secrets From Tamannaah Bhatia, Alia Bhatt, Kiara, Ananya, Sara, Priyanka, Sonam, And More

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let your festive wardrobe shine brighter with inspiration from Bollywood’s biggest fashionistas. From Alia Bhatt's glam, Tamannaah Bhatia’s playful elegance to Priyanka Chopra’s timeless grace, these celeb-approved looks are perfect to steal the spotlight. Whether you love minimal glam or grand traditional vibes, here’s your ultimate style guide to dazzle this festive season.

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Celebrity Fashion Inspiration

Celebrity Fashion Inspiration

From Alia Bhatt’s chic glam to Tamannaah Bhatia’s festive sparkle, and from Sara Ali Khan’s ethnic charm to Priyanka Chopra’s timeless elegance, Bollywood’s leading ladies are serving major style goals this Ganesh Chaturthi. Take notes from Sonakshi, Sonam, and Kiara too, and get ready to turn every celebration into your personal runway.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a vibrant purple lehenga by Torani, featuring richly embroidered panels in multicolors. She pairs it with a floral blouse and a silver-motif purple dupatta, adding a golden choker and earrings to elevate the look. Tamannaah’s outfit is a perfect blend of tradition and modern flair. 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s velvet saree paired with bold smoky eyes is the ultimate glam statement, making her look nothing short of breathtaking. If you’re ready to step up your festive style and move beyond basic outfits, this is the look to steal.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra embraces a classic yet modern vibe in a berry-hued Manish Malhotra saree. She completes her look with a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings, adding a regal touch perfect for the festivities. 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks effortlessly glamorous in an ivory and gold Anarkali suit with a golden churidar. Her elegant golden jewelry, smokey eyes, red bindi, and neatly styled center-parted bun give her an exquisite and sophisticated aura. 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a vision in a colourful Mayyur Girotra lehenga, paired with a golden choker and earrings. Her glowing makeup—kohl-lined eyes, shimmering lips, a tiny bindi, and rosy cheeks—adds a touch of classic beauty, making her outfit a perfect pick for festive occasions. 

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha dazzles in a navy-blue embellished suit, proving that minimalism can be strikingly beautiful. Paired with a pearl bag and chunky jhumkas, her on-point makeup adds just the right amount of glamour, making her look effortlessly chic. 

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor amazes in a bright crimson crushed silk lehenga, accessorized with gold ornaments and a stylish gold box purse. Her flawless makeup—nude glossy lips, smoky eyes, and a touch of alta—enhances her look, embodying timeless elegance.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday exudes regal elegance in a golden saree by Tarun Tahiliani. She pairs it with striking green and gold earrings, a matching necklace, and a chic silver purse. Her rosy makeup, red lips, and sleek open hair complete the glamorous ensemble, making her a style icon this festive season. 

Ganesh Chaturthi fashion

Channel these celeb-approved styles to look your best this Ganesh Chaturthi and enjoy the celebrations in ultimate style! Ganpati Bappa Morya! 

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

(All Pic Credits: Instagram)

