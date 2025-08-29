Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Please Ganesha As Per Your Zodiac
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is not just about grand celebrations, modaks, and vibrant decorations—it is also a spiritually significant time to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity.
Astrologers believe that connecting with Bappa in ways aligned with your zodiac sign can amplify positive energies and bring good fortune. Here’s how you can please Lord Ganesha as per your zodiac this festive season as shared by astrologer, Sidhharrth S Kumaar.
Aries
To get more focus and discipline, Aries should pray to Vighnaharta Ganesha, the god who removes impediments. Giving Him red hibiscus flowers and jaggery makes Him happy and gives you strength in your job and when you have to make decisions.
Taurus
Lambodara Ganesha, who stands for stability and prosperity, is the greatest match for Taurus inhabitants. Giving fresh fruits, especially bananas, and ghee lamps provides tranquility to the home and money stability.
Gemini
Gemini should pray to Vakratunda Ganesha, the one with the bent trunk, to get more wisdom and clarity. Offering modaks and green durva grass helps people talk to one other and learn.
Cancer
Cancer is in line with Gajanana Ganesha, who gives people emotional power and family harmony. Offering Him rice kheer and white flowers makes Him happy and keeps the harmony at home.
Leo
Leo should pray to Mahaganapati, the vast and strong version of Ganesha, for respect and power. Offering yellow marigolds and sweets made from jaggery helps you become more successful and a better leader.
Virgo
Virgo is linked to Siddhivinayak Ganesha, the god of achievement. Offering green gram (moong dal) and fresh betel leaves removes barriers and helps you move further in your profession and education.
Libra
Libra should pray to Haridra Ganapati, who is golden and offers peace and beauty. Giving white flowers and sandalwood paste keeps relationships and partnerships in balance.
Scorpio
Heramba Ganapati, the five-headed protector, is best for Scorpio. He likes it when you give him pomegranates and red flowers. It takes away your concerns and gives you the strength to face obstacles.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius should pray to Ucchhishta Ganapati, who gives intelligence and knowledge. Giving yellow sweets like laddus and turmeric gives them wisdom, direction, and spiritual growth.
Capricorn
Capricorn is in line with Dhundhi Ganapati, who gives people stability and patience. Giving sesame seeds (til) and lamps with mustard oil would help your family and finances stay stable.
Aquarius
Aquarius should pray to Ekadanta Ganesha, the single-tusked form, who gives new ideas and prosperity in new businesses. Giving Him coconut and durva grass makes Him happy and encourages new ideas.
Pisces
Pisces has a strong connection to Bala Ganapati, who is a childlike and kind form. Giving milk, jaggery, and lotus flowers helps you grow spiritually, heal emotionally, and be more creative.
