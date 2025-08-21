Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949240https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/ganesh-chaturthi-2025-mumbai-s-10-must-visit-ganesh-pandals-to-visit-in-2025-2949240
NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai’s 10 Must- Visit Ganesh Pandals To Visit In 2025
photoDetails

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai’s 10 Must- Visit Ganesh Pandals To Visit In 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai is more than a festival—it’s an emotion that brings the city alive with devotion, grandeur, and artistic brilliance. Every year, iconic pandals draw millions of devotees and tourists who come to witness magnificent idols, creative themes, and vibrant celebrations. 

 

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

1/11
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, here’s a look at 10 must-visit Ganesh pandals in Mumbai that promise to captivate hearts with their unique traditions, spiritual significance, and breathtaking decorations.

 

Follow Us

Lalbaugcha Raja, Parel

2/11
Lalbaugcha Raja, Parel

Lalbaugcha Raja, established in 1934 in Mumbai’s Lalbaug market, is India’s most iconic Ganesh idol, revered as the ‘navsacha Ganpati’ (the fulfiller of wishes). Drawing over 1.5 million devotees daily during Ganesh Chaturthi, it unites celebrities, politicians, and common people alike. For many, experiencing this pandal is considered the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi.

 

Follow Us

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja

3/11
Ganesh Galli Cha Raja

Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, also called “Mumbaicha Raja,” is a famous Ganpati idol in Lalbaug, Mumbai, organized by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal since 1928. Known for its grand, themed decorations and historic 22-foot idol created in 1977, the pandal attracts huge crowds and stands as a cultural and spiritual landmark during Ganesh Chaturthi.

 

Follow Us

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Chinchpokli, Central Mumbai

4/11
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Chinchpokli, Central Mumbai

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, established in 1920, is one of Mumbai’s oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals, famed for its majestic idol craftsmanship. Loved by devotees and photographers, it marks its grand arrival in Parel with vibrant processions of dhol-tasha, saffron flags, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

 

Follow Us

Andhericha Raja, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

5/11
Andhericha Raja, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West

Andhericha Raja, established in 1966 by Golden Tobacco Company workers, is famed for its grand themes and temple-inspired decorations. Unique for its immersion on Sankashti Chaturthi—five days after Anant Chaturdashi, a tradition begun in 1975—it symbolizes resilience, faith, and devotion, drawing thousands of devotees each year.

 

Follow Us

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj, Khetwadi, Girgaum

6/11
Khetwadi Cha Ganraj, Khetwadi, Girgaum

Khetwadi Ganraj, located in South Mumbai’s lively Khetwadi area, is renowned for its towering idols and spectacular themes. Especially famous are the 2nd and 3rd Lane Mandals, which often depict Lord Ganesha in divine Vishnu swaroop, sometimes alongside Goddess Lakshmi.

 

Follow Us

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

7/11
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

Unlike temporary pandals, the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple experiences an overwhelming influx of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi, with thousands from across India arriving to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings at this historic shrine.

 

Follow Us

GSB Seva Mandal, Sion

8/11
GSB Seva Mandal, Sion

Counted among the wealthiest Ganpati pandals in the city, the GSB Seva Mandal features a clay idol adorned with kilos of gold, silver, and other ornaments. The nearest stations are Kings Circle and Matunga, from where one can take an auto to reach the venue.

 

Follow Us

Keshavi Naik Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Kalbadevi

9/11
Keshavi Naik Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Kalbadevi

Founded in 1893, this sarvajanik Ganpati is among the oldest in the city, completing 132 years this year. Notably, it was visited by Lokmanya Tilak in 1901 and is accessible via Charni Road station followed by a short taxi ride.

 

Follow Us

Girgaoncha Raja Ganesh Mandal, Girgaum

10/11
Girgaoncha Raja Ganesh Mandal, Girgaum

Girgaoncha Raja is among the few grand idols in the city that are entirely eco-friendly, crafted from shadu clay and grass. The closest railway station to this pandal is Charni Road.

 

Follow Us

Sahyadri Krida Mandal, Chembur

11/11
Sahyadri Krida Mandal, Chembur

This year, the organizers have taken notable steps to promote eco-friendly practices. Visitors can get down at Tilak Nagar or Chembur Station and take an auto to reach the venue.

 

Follow Us
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025Mumbai Ganesh Pandals 2025Famous Ganesh Pandals in MumbaiMust Visit Ganesh Pandals 2025Top Ganesh Pandals MumbaiLalbaugcha Raja 2025Andhericha Raja 2025Siddhivinayak Temple Ganesh Chaturthi 2025GSB Seva Mandal 2025Khetwadi Ganraj 2025Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025Ganesh Galli Cha Raja 2025Girgaoncha Raja 2025Mumbai Ganpati Darshan 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants list
Bigg Boss 19 New Confirmed Contestants List, Photos: Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, To Awez Darbar On Salman Khan's Show
camera icon11
title
Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: All You Need To Know About Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures & Dates
camera icon7
title
meet actress
Meet Actress Who 'Fell In Love With Her BF's Best Friend Who Happened To Be Her Stepbrother', Welcomed Baby In 2025
camera icon10
title
Iga Swiatek net worth 2025
Iga Swiatek Net Worth 2025: How The Polish Tennis Star Built A $30 Million Fortune
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, August 21 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, Productivity Rises When Clutter Fades
NEWS ON ONE CLICK