Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai’s 10 Must- Visit Ganesh Pandals To Visit In 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai is more than a festival—it’s an emotion that brings the city alive with devotion, grandeur, and artistic brilliance. Every year, iconic pandals draw millions of devotees and tourists who come to witness magnificent idols, creative themes, and vibrant celebrations.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, here’s a look at 10 must-visit Ganesh pandals in Mumbai that promise to captivate hearts with their unique traditions, spiritual significance, and breathtaking decorations.
Lalbaugcha Raja, Parel
Lalbaugcha Raja, established in 1934 in Mumbai’s Lalbaug market, is India’s most iconic Ganesh idol, revered as the ‘navsacha Ganpati’ (the fulfiller of wishes). Drawing over 1.5 million devotees daily during Ganesh Chaturthi, it unites celebrities, politicians, and common people alike. For many, experiencing this pandal is considered the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Ganesh Galli Cha Raja
Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, also called “Mumbaicha Raja,” is a famous Ganpati idol in Lalbaug, Mumbai, organized by the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal since 1928. Known for its grand, themed decorations and historic 22-foot idol created in 1977, the pandal attracts huge crowds and stands as a cultural and spiritual landmark during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Chinchpokli, Central Mumbai
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, established in 1920, is one of Mumbai’s oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals, famed for its majestic idol craftsmanship. Loved by devotees and photographers, it marks its grand arrival in Parel with vibrant processions of dhol-tasha, saffron flags, and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
Andhericha Raja, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West
Andhericha Raja, established in 1966 by Golden Tobacco Company workers, is famed for its grand themes and temple-inspired decorations. Unique for its immersion on Sankashti Chaturthi—five days after Anant Chaturdashi, a tradition begun in 1975—it symbolizes resilience, faith, and devotion, drawing thousands of devotees each year.
Khetwadi Cha Ganraj, Khetwadi, Girgaum
Khetwadi Ganraj, located in South Mumbai’s lively Khetwadi area, is renowned for its towering idols and spectacular themes. Especially famous are the 2nd and 3rd Lane Mandals, which often depict Lord Ganesha in divine Vishnu swaroop, sometimes alongside Goddess Lakshmi.
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai
Unlike temporary pandals, the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple experiences an overwhelming influx of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi, with thousands from across India arriving to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings at this historic shrine.
GSB Seva Mandal, Sion
Counted among the wealthiest Ganpati pandals in the city, the GSB Seva Mandal features a clay idol adorned with kilos of gold, silver, and other ornaments. The nearest stations are Kings Circle and Matunga, from where one can take an auto to reach the venue.
Keshavi Naik Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Kalbadevi
Founded in 1893, this sarvajanik Ganpati is among the oldest in the city, completing 132 years this year. Notably, it was visited by Lokmanya Tilak in 1901 and is accessible via Charni Road station followed by a short taxi ride.
Girgaoncha Raja Ganesh Mandal, Girgaum
Girgaoncha Raja is among the few grand idols in the city that are entirely eco-friendly, crafted from shadu clay and grass. The closest railway station to this pandal is Charni Road.
Sahyadri Krida Mandal, Chembur
This year, the organizers have taken notable steps to promote eco-friendly practices. Visitors can get down at Tilak Nagar or Chembur Station and take an auto to reach the venue.
