Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: What Bhog To Offer Ganpati Bappa Based On Zodiacs
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about grand celebrations, rituals, and vibrant festivities—it’s also a time when devotees prepare special bhog to please Lord Ganesha. This year, why not make your offerings more personalized based on your zodiacs? Read more.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Just as each zodiac sign carries unique traits, certain foods are believed to align better with their energies. Discover which bhog suits your zodiac and bring an auspicious touch to your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as shared by astrologer, Sidhharrth S Kumaar.
Aries
Mars rules Aries, so they are naturally energetic and determined. However, being impulsive might get in the way. Giving jaggery and red modaks helps to calm this fiery spirit. It makes Lord Ganesha happy by calming down restlessness and making sure that courage is used in a good way. The blessing: winning competitions and being successful in your work.
Taurus
Venus is the planet that controls Taurus, and this sign wants stability, comfort, and peace in the family. Giving them bananas and kheer (rice pudding) is in line with their caring attitude. This bhog helps you stay calm, brings you more, and makes your home stronger. The good thing is that relationships are peaceful and money is steady.
Gemini
Mercury rules Gemini, which does best when it is smart, flexible, and able to talk to others. Giving them ladoos made with green gram (moong dal) helps them think more clearly and keeps their energies from getting too scattered. The blessing: keen mind, good grades, and better communication.
Cancer
Cancer is ruled by the Moon and is passionate, sensitive, and family-oriented. Giving them sweets made with milk and coconut laddus balances their caring side. This bhog stands for purity and healing of the heart. The blessing is having a close family, money security, and peace of mind.
Leo
The Sun rules Leo, which is royal, artistic, and wants to be seen. Giving them yellow boondi laddus and jaggery sweets makes them better leaders and more charming. Sweetness in giving shows warmth and kindness. The good thing is that you get popularity, power, and respect in society.
Virgo
Mercury rules Virgo, which loves service, planning, and excellence. Giving modaks with ghee and honey fits with their practical and detail-oriented character. This bhog helps you focus better and clears karmic blockages. The good thing is constant progress, career advancement, and inner peace.
Libra
Libra wants harmony, beauty, and balance in their relationships since Venus rules them. Giving white sweets like rasgulla or kheer is a sign of peace and cleanliness. This soft, cold bhog stops fights and brings peace. The blessing is love, solid partnerships, and peace in general.
Scorpio
Mars rules Scorpio, which is intense, determined, and life-changing. Giving them pomegranates and red modaks fits with their ardent energy. Seeds from pomegranates stand for power, fertility, and new life. The blessing is protection from bad things, change, and emotional strength.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, which is controlled by Jupiter, does best when it learns, explores, and grows spiritually. Giving them saffron kheer or turmeric ladoos helps them on their journey to learn more and get divine benefits. These golden gifts stand for growth and purity. The blessing is knowledge, luck, and spiritual growth.
Capricorn
Saturn rules Capricorn, which emphasizes discipline, patience, and long-term aspirations. Offering til (sesame) ladoos and dried fruits links them to karmic cleansing and stability. Sesame is connected to Saturn and can help you get through tough times. The good things are: money security, career progress, and strength in duties.
Aquarius
Aquarius is controlled by Saturn and influenced by Rahu. It is forward-thinking, creative, and conscious of societal issues. Giving away coconut-based sweets is a way to connect with purity and get rid of false beliefs. Coconut stands for breaking down walls and finding hidden knowledge. The good things: new ideas, clarity, and being recognized in social circles.
Pisces
Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and is kind, intuitive, and spiritual. Giving jaggery-milk payasam or sweets shaped like lotus flowers is a sign of commitment and ingenuity. Lotus, which is precious to god, makes their spirituality deeper. The blessing: healing of the heart, success in art, and serenity of mind.
Trending Photos