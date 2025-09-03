Ganeshotsav 2025: 10 Favourite Things Of Lord Ganesha That Devotees Should Offer For Blessings And Prosperity
Ganeshotsav 2025 is the perfect time to honor Lord Ganesha with His favourite offerings. From modaks to red flowers, each item carries deep spiritual significance. These offerings symbolise purity, devotion, wisdom, and prosperity. Presenting Bappa with His favourites is believed to attract blessings and remove obstacles.
Ganeshotsav 2025
Ganeshotsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, honoring the beloved Lord Ganesha — the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Devotees bring home beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha, offer prayers, and celebrate with devotion and joy.
While the rituals vary across regions, there are certain offerings and symbols closely associated with Lord Ganesha that devotees believe are especially dear to Him. As we prepare for Ganeshotsav 2025, here are the 10 favorite things of Lord Ganesha you can include in your prayers and celebrations.
Modak (Sweet Dumpling)
Modak tops the list as Lord Ganesha’s most beloved sweet. Especially the steamed version, known as Ukadiche Modak, is offered during the festival. It symbolizes bliss and spiritual knowledge.
Durva Grass (Doob)
The sacred 21-blade durva grass is an essential offering in Ganesha puja. It is believed to cool His energy and attract His blessings when offered with devotion.
Red Flowers
Lord Ganesha is particularly fond of red hibiscus flowers, symbolizing purity, devotion, and divine energy. They are often offered during daily prayers and aarti.
Banana and Banana Leaves
Bananas represent fertility, prosperity, and nourishment. Both the fruit and its leaves are considered auspicious offerings to Ganesha during puja.
Coconut
Coconut signifies selflessness and purity. Breaking a coconut before Ganesha is symbolic of breaking the ego and surrendering to the divine.
Laddu (Besan and Motichoor)
Apart from modaks, Lord Ganesha is also believed to enjoy besan and motichoor laddus. Many devotees prepare and distribute them as prasadam.
Sandalwood Paste (Chandan)
Applying sandalwood paste on Ganesha’s idol is considered highly auspicious. It is cooling, fragrant, and represents spiritual elevation.
Jaggery (Gur)
Jaggery, being natural and sweet, is one of His favorite offerings. It symbolizes the sweetness of life and is often paired with coconut during rituals.
Rice (Akshata)
Unbroken rice grains, often colored with turmeric (Akshata), are offered as a mark of purity, prosperity, and sustenance.
Music and Aarti Chants
qAbove all material offerings, Lord Ganesha is said to love devotional music, bhajans, and heartfelt aartis. The rhythmic chanting of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” creates an atmosphere of divine positivity.
Celebrating Ganeshotsav 2025 with devotion means offering not just sweets and flowers but also love, humility, and gratitude. By including these 10 favorite things of Lord Ganesha in your puja, you not only honor tradition but also invite prosperity, wisdom, and happiness into your home.
