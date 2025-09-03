Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2955027https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/ganeshotsav-2025-10-favourite-things-of-lord-ganesha-that-devotees-should-offer-for-blessings-and-prosperity-2955027
NewsPhotosGaneshotsav 2025: 10 Favourite Things Of Lord Ganesha That Devotees Should Offer For Blessings And Prosperity
photoDetails

Ganeshotsav 2025: 10 Favourite Things Of Lord Ganesha That Devotees Should Offer For Blessings And Prosperity

Ganeshotsav 2025 is the perfect time to honor Lord Ganesha with His favourite offerings. From modaks to red flowers, each item carries deep spiritual significance. These offerings symbolise purity, devotion, wisdom, and prosperity. Presenting Bappa with His favourites is believed to attract blessings and remove obstacles.

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Ganeshotsav 2025

1/12
Ganeshotsav 2025

Ganeshotsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, honoring the beloved Lord Ganesha — the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Devotees bring home beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha, offer prayers, and celebrate with devotion and joy.

While the rituals vary across regions, there are certain offerings and symbols closely associated with Lord Ganesha that devotees believe are especially dear to Him. As we prepare for Ganeshotsav 2025, here are the 10 favorite things of Lord Ganesha you can include in your prayers and celebrations.

Follow Us

Modak (Sweet Dumpling)

2/12
Modak (Sweet Dumpling)

Modak tops the list as Lord Ganesha’s most beloved sweet. Especially the steamed version, known as Ukadiche Modak, is offered during the festival. It symbolizes bliss and spiritual knowledge.

Follow Us

Durva Grass (Doob)

3/12
Durva Grass (Doob)

The sacred 21-blade durva grass is an essential offering in Ganesha puja. It is believed to cool His energy and attract His blessings when offered with devotion.

Follow Us

Red Flowers

4/12
Red Flowers

Lord Ganesha is particularly fond of red hibiscus flowers, symbolizing purity, devotion, and divine energy. They are often offered during daily prayers and aarti.

Follow Us

Banana and Banana Leaves

5/12
Banana and Banana Leaves

Bananas represent fertility, prosperity, and nourishment. Both the fruit and its leaves are considered auspicious offerings to Ganesha during puja.

Follow Us

Coconut

6/12
Coconut

Coconut signifies selflessness and purity. Breaking a coconut before Ganesha is symbolic of breaking the ego and surrendering to the divine.

Follow Us

Laddu (Besan and Motichoor)

7/12
Laddu (Besan and Motichoor)

Apart from modaks, Lord Ganesha is also believed to enjoy besan and motichoor laddus. Many devotees prepare and distribute them as prasadam.

Follow Us

Sandalwood Paste (Chandan)

8/12
Sandalwood Paste (Chandan)

Applying sandalwood paste on Ganesha’s idol is considered highly auspicious. It is cooling, fragrant, and represents spiritual elevation.

Follow Us

Jaggery (Gur)

9/12
Jaggery (Gur)

Jaggery, being natural and sweet, is one of His favorite offerings. It symbolizes the sweetness of life and is often paired with coconut during rituals.

Follow Us

Rice (Akshata)

10/12
Rice (Akshata)

Unbroken rice grains, often colored with turmeric (Akshata), are offered as a mark of purity, prosperity, and sustenance.

Follow Us

Music and Aarti Chants

11/12
Music and Aarti Chants

qAbove all material offerings, Lord Ganesha is said to love devotional music, bhajans, and heartfelt aartis. The rhythmic chanting of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” creates an atmosphere of divine positivity.

Follow Us

12/12

Celebrating Ganeshotsav 2025 with devotion means offering not just sweets and flowers but also love, humility, and gratitude. By including these 10 favorite things of Lord Ganesha in your puja, you not only honor tradition but also invite prosperity, wisdom, and happiness into your home.

Follow Us
Ganeshotsav 2025favourite things of Lord GaneshaGanesh Chaturthi offeringswhat to offer Lord GaneshaGaneshotsav ritualsmodak favourite sweet of GaneshaDurva grass for Ganeshared flowers for Lord GaneshaGanesh Puja itemsblessings of Ganeshotsavhow to please Lord Ganesha
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ravichandran Ashwin BBL 2025
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?
camera icon11
title
Mohammed Shami net worth 2025
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami: Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Lucrative Endorsements Revealed
camera icon7
title
meet actress
Meet Famous Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics
camera icon11
title
GenZ
Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: 10 Shows Which Are Best Bets For Zoomers, 'Stranger Things' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, September 3 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Financial Discipline Strengthens Your Future Security
NEWS ON ONE CLICK