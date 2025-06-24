Garden Stars Of Summer And Monsoon: 10 Tough Flowers That Bloom Through Heat And Rain

6 / 10

Hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis)

It blooms all time, all summer and into the monsoon. Colors are red, yellow, pink, white, orange. Hibiscus needs 6–8 hours of sunlight. Water it regularly but ensure good drainage to avoid root rot in rains. It is great for hedges or potted plants. It attracts butterflies and bees and also has medicinal uses in Ayurveda.