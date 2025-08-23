Gen Z Dating Alert: 10 Places You Should Never Go On Your First Date; Seriously, Don’t Risk It

1 / 16

Let’s be honest, dating in 2025 isn’t easy. Between swiping right, ghosting, and the eternal “wyd?” text, landing a first date feels like a small victory. But here’s the catch: where you go on that first date can make or break everything. Pick the wrong place, and you might never get a second shot.

Here’s a list of 10 places you should avoid on your first date straight from the Gen Z perspective, trust us, your dating life will thank you.