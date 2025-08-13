Advertisement
NewsPhotosGlobal Fast Food Revenue: This Country Tops List With Rs 7,015.98 Cr - Check India’s Position
Global Fast Food Revenue: This Country Tops List With Rs 7,015.98 Cr - Check India’s Position

Spending on fast food is rising rapidly across the globe, with millions indulging daily. The top 10 countries with the highest fast food expenditure are the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, China, and Brazil. India ranks 13th on the list.

 

Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
1/7

According to News18, the United States is at the top of the list of fast food consumption, generating an annual revenue of around Rs 7,015.98 crore. (Image: Meta AI)

 

2/7

The United Kingdom ranks second in the fast food revenue list with Rs 1,442.57 crore, driven by demand for burgers, sandwiches, and quick service from brands like Greggs. France follows with Rs 1,788.88 crore, blending traditional cuisine with global trends, offering quality-focused options like sandwiches and pizzas through both local and international chains. (Image: Meta AI)

 

3/7

Sweden, Austria, Greece, and Norway are also among the top fast food-consuming countries. All these nation offers a blend of traditional and modern cuisine, with increasing adoption of quick-service outlets. (Image: Meta AI)

4/7

While Mexico records an annual fast food revenue of Rs 1,766.47 crore, which reflects the increase in demand for its rich culinary and modern food. (Image: Meta AI)

5/7

South Korea ranks seventh globally with ₹1,103.73 crore in annual fast food revenue. (Image: Meta AI)

6/7

China is in ninth position, while Italy is in eleventh position and earns Rs 1,626.85 crore. (Image: Meta AI)

7/7

India is at 13th position and records annual fast food revenue of over Rs 7,145.84 crore, fuelled by urbanisation, a youthful population that mostly attends outside eating and the rapid growth of Quick Service Restaurants. (Image: Meta AI)

