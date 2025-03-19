Global Scoops: 7 Ice Creams You Must Try
Ice cream lovers, get ready for a global adventure! These 7 international ice creams offer a world of flavors in every scoop. From Japan’s Matcha Ice Cream to Italy’s creamy Gelato, and Turkey’s stretchy Dondurma, every country has its own unique take on this frozen delight. Try Kulfi from India, Mochi Ice Cream from Japan, Sorbet from France, or Helado from Argentina. Ice cream isn’t just a dessert—it’s a global experience! From stretchy, chewy textures to bold, exotic flavors, different cultures have their own spin on this frozen treat.
Gelato (Italy)
It is Italy’s beloved frozen treat, famous for its silky texture, intense flavors, and lower fat content compared to traditional ice cream. Gelato is made with more milk and less cream. It is churned more slowly, incorporating less air which makes it smooth and rich. Italian Gelaterias offer a wide variety of flavors, both classic and modern like pistachio, stracciatella, hazelnut, cioccolato fondente, fior di latte, lemon.
Mochi ice cream (Japan)
Mochi is a traditional Japanese rice cake made from glutinous rice that is pounded into a soft, chewy texture. It is consists of a small ball of ice cream wrapped in a thin, chewy layer of mocha. This dessert combines the soft, stretchy texture of mocha with cool and creamy taste. Traditional types of mocha are Daifuku Mochi, Sakura Mochi, Yatsuhashi, Warabi Mochi, Kusa Mochi.
Dondurma (Turkey)
Dondurma is Turkey’s famous chewy, stretchy ice cream, known for its resistance to melting and unique, playful serving style. Unlike traditional ice cream, dondurma has a thick, elastic texture that allow it to be stretched and even pulled like taffy. Some of the popular dondurma flavors are classic Sahlep, Chocolate, Pistachio, Vanilla, Fruit flavors.
Kulfi (India)
Kulfi is a traditional Indian frozen dessert, often referred to as Indian ice cream, unlike regular ice cream kulfi is denser, creamier, and slow melting. It is made by slowly simmering milk until it thickens. It is flavored with spices, nuts and fruits. Some of the popular flavors are malai (creamy ilk), pista, mango, kesar badam, rose, chocolate.
Helado (Argentina)
Helado is argentina’s version of ice cream known for its ultra creamy texture, rich flavors, and European influence. Helado has less air and more milk fat, giving it a smooth, velvety texture. Some of the popular helado flavors are Dulce De Leche, Chocolate Amargo, Frutilla a la Crema, Sambayon, Crema Americana, Maracuya.
Spaghettieis (Germany)
Spaghettieis is a fun and unique german ice cream dessert that looks like a plate of spaghetti but is actually vanilla ice cream extruded into noodle like strands. It is pressed through a spatzle press or potato ricer then placed over whipped cream, and strawberry sauce, white chocolate shavings. Some flavors are chocolate truffles or cookie crumble.
Sorbet (France)
Sorbet is a French frozen dessert made from fruit puree, sugar and water without any dairy or eggs. It is known for its light, refreshing texture and intense fruit flavors. As it contains no milk or cream, it makes a great option for lactose intolerant and vegan diets. Some popular flavors are citron (lemon), framboise (raspberry), mangue (mango), fraise (strawberry), cassis (black current), peche (peach).
