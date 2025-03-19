Global Scoops: 7 Ice Creams You Must Try

photoDetails

Ice cream lovers, get ready for a global adventure! These 7 international ice creams offer a world of flavors in every scoop. From Japan’s Matcha Ice Cream to Italy’s creamy Gelato, and Turkey’s stretchy Dondurma, every country has its own unique take on this frozen delight. Try Kulfi from India, Mochi Ice Cream from Japan, Sorbet from France, or Helado from Argentina. Ice cream isn’t just a dessert—it’s a global experience! From stretchy, chewy textures to bold, exotic flavors, different cultures have their own spin on this frozen treat.