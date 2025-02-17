Going Gluten-Free? Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist

2 / 9

Nutritious & Filling Alternative to Wheat Roti

Bajra roti is a traditional Indian flatbread made from pearl millet flour, which is naturally gluten-free. It is packed with fiber, protein, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Pair it with dal, sabzi, or ghee for a wholesome meal.

Tip: Serve hot with white butter or jaggery for an authentic taste.