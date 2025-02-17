Advertisement
Going Gluten-Free? Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist
Going Gluten-Free? Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist

Gluten-free eating has gained popularity due to its benefits for those with gluten intolerance, celiac disease, or even those looking for a healthier diet. Thankfully, Indian cuisine offers a variety of naturally gluten-free foods that are both delicious and nutritious. From wholesome grains to mouthwatering snacks, here are eight gluten-free Indian foods you can enjoy without worry!

 

Updated:Feb 17, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist

Try THESE 8 Indian Dishes For A Tasty Twist

Eating gluten-free doesn’t mean missing out on delicious Indian flavors. Whether you're following a gluten-free diet due to health reasons or just want to try new dishes, these 8 Indian gluten-free foods are tasty, nutritious, and easy to prepare.

Bajra (Pearl Millet) Roti

Bajra (Pearl Millet) Roti

Nutritious & Filling Alternative to Wheat Roti

Bajra roti is a traditional Indian flatbread made from pearl millet flour, which is naturally gluten-free. It is packed with fiber, protein, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Pair it with dal, sabzi, or ghee for a wholesome meal.

Tip: Serve hot with white butter or jaggery for an authentic taste.

Makki Ki Roti (Cornmeal Flatbread)

Makki Ki Roti (Cornmeal Flatbread)

A Winter Favorite from Punjab

Made from cornmeal (makki ka atta), this gluten-free roti is a staple in North Indian cuisine, especially during winter. It pairs perfectly with sarson ka saag (mustard greens curry) and a dollop of butter.

Tip: Add ajwain (carom seeds) or methi (fenugreek) for extra flavor.

Idli & Dosa (Rice-Lentil Crepes & Cakes)

Idli & Dosa (Rice-Lentil Crepes & Cakes)

South India’s Favorite Gluten-Free Breakfast

Idli and dosa are made from fermented rice and urad dal (black gram), making them naturally gluten-free. They are light, easy to digest, and rich in probiotics. Serve with sambar and coconut chutney for a complete meal.

Tip: Try different versions like ragi dosa (finger millet) or moong dal dosa for added nutrition.

Poha (Flattened Rice)

Poha (Flattened Rice)

Quick & Light Breakfast Option

Poha is made from flattened rice and is a popular gluten-free breakfast dish in India. Cooked with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and peanuts, it is a flavorful and nutritious meal.

Tip: Add grated carrots, peas, or coconut for extra taste and nutrition.

Rajgira (Amaranth) Puri & Paratha

Rajgira (Amaranth) Puri & Paratha

A Festive Fasting Delight

Rajgira, or amaranth flour, is commonly used during Indian fasting (vrat) and is naturally gluten-free. It is high in protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Rajgira puris and parathas are best enjoyed with curd or potato sabzi.

Tip: Mix rajgira with singhara (water chestnut) flour for a crispier texture.

Sabudana Khichdi (Tapioca Pearl Dish)

Sabudana Khichdi (Tapioca Pearl Dish)

A Delicious & Energy-Boosting Meal

Sabudana (tapioca pearls) is gluten-free and a great source of energy. Cooked with potatoes, peanuts, and mild spices, sabudana khichdi is a favorite during Navratri fasting and makes for a light yet filling meal.

Tip: Squeeze fresh lemon juice for extra flavor and freshness.

Chana Dal Chilla (Savory Lentil Pancakes)

Chana Dal Chilla (Savory Lentil Pancakes)

A Protein-Rich, Gluten-Free Snack

Chana dal (split Bengal gram) chilla is a savory Indian pancake made from gram flour. It is crispy, protein-rich, and completely gluten-free. Enjoy it as a healthy breakfast or snack with mint chutney or curd.

Tip: Add finely chopped vegetables like carrots and onions for more nutrition.

Jowar (Sorghum) Upma

Jowar (Sorghum) Upma

A Fiber-Rich & Hearty Alternative to Regular Upma

Jowar (sorghum) is a gluten-free grain packed with fiber, iron, and antioxidants. It can be used to make upma, a traditional South Indian dish. Cooked with vegetables, mustard seeds, and curry leaves, jowar upma is both delicious and healthy.

Tip: Roast the jowar grains slightly before cooking for a nutty flavor.

 

