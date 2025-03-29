Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2879279https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/gudi-padwa-2025-6-best-ethnic-fashion-looks-by-b-town-divas-2879279
NewsPhotosGudi Padwa 2025: 6 Best Ethnic Fashion Looks By B-Town Divas
photoDetails

Gudi Padwa 2025: 6 Best Ethnic Fashion Looks By B-Town Divas

 This Gudi Padwa, elevate your wardrobe by taking inspiration from these stunning divas.

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Sharvari Wagh

1/7
Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a purple kanjeevaram saree, perfect for a stylish gudi padwa look with traditional elegance. exuding pinterest-worthy festive vibes, she accessorized her sleek center-parted bun with a mogra gajra and delicate purple verbena flowers, adding a feminine touch to her look. her hair and makeup complemented the ensemble flawlessly, radiating a festive glow, a look to must opt this festive season. 

 

 

Follow Us

Shilpa Shetty

2/7
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa shetty looks ethereal in a pastel nauvari saree, a perfect blend of grace and tradition for a timeless look. If you are looking for a showstopping look this look is what that fits in your box, a must-recreat look to shine in festive season. 

Follow Us

Madhuri Dixit

3/7
Madhuri Dixit

Take cues from Madhuri Dixit to embody cultural elegance in a green saree with a broad contrasting border. The iconic actress layered her look with traditional jewelry, including marathi nath, making a strong case for timeless cultural fashion.

 

Follow Us

Mithila Palkar

4/7
Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar blends modernity with tradition effortlessly. She stunned in a gorgeous purple saree and added a touch of elegance by pairing it with a pearl jewelry set, creating the perfect contrast.

 

Follow Us

Saiee Manjrekar

5/7
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar proves that simplicity is key in a red and yellow silk saree. She kept her jewelry minimal and adorned her hair with roses, achieving a graceful yet understated traditional look. A look to must opt this festive season if you like simple and elegant look  

 

Follow Us

Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh

6/7
Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh

Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh embraces her inner Marathi Mulgi in a traditional saree, accessorized with a classic heavy jewelry set and a sleek, elegant hairdo. She sets the ultimate example of standing out with grace.

 

Follow Us

Shraddha Kapoor

7/7
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between playful and traditional in a bright yellow and blue saree. She completed her look with a golden jewelry set and matching bangles that complemented her drape. A look to must try this festive season. 

Follow Us
Gudi Padwa 2025ethnic fashionGudi PadwaLifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Vijay Varma
Happy Birthday Vijay Varma – The Fashion Icon Who Redefined Style With Every Bold Look
camera icon7
title
IPL
Shreyas Iyer To Ishan Kishan: 7 Players Who Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2025 - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Surya Grahan 2025
Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 Most Affected Zodiac Signs During Surya Grahan 2025 On March 29
camera icon11
title
CSK
From Shane Watson To Josh Hazlewood: Players Who Have Played For Both CSK and RCB - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Eid 2025 Outfits
Eid 2025: 7+ Best Festive Look Served By B-Town Divas
NEWS ON ONE CLICK