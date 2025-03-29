Gudi Padwa 2025: 6 Best Ethnic Fashion Looks By B-Town Divas
This Gudi Padwa, elevate your wardrobe by taking inspiration from these stunning divas.
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari Wagh stuns in a purple kanjeevaram saree, perfect for a stylish gudi padwa look with traditional elegance. exuding pinterest-worthy festive vibes, she accessorized her sleek center-parted bun with a mogra gajra and delicate purple verbena flowers, adding a feminine touch to her look. her hair and makeup complemented the ensemble flawlessly, radiating a festive glow, a look to must opt this festive season.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa shetty looks ethereal in a pastel nauvari saree, a perfect blend of grace and tradition for a timeless look. If you are looking for a showstopping look this look is what that fits in your box, a must-recreat look to shine in festive season.
Madhuri Dixit
Take cues from Madhuri Dixit to embody cultural elegance in a green saree with a broad contrasting border. The iconic actress layered her look with traditional jewelry, including marathi nath, making a strong case for timeless cultural fashion.
Mithila Palkar
Mithila Palkar blends modernity with tradition effortlessly. She stunned in a gorgeous purple saree and added a touch of elegance by pairing it with a pearl jewelry set, creating the perfect contrast.
Saiee Manjrekar
Saiee Manjrekar proves that simplicity is key in a red and yellow silk saree. She kept her jewelry minimal and adorned her hair with roses, achieving a graceful yet understated traditional look. A look to must opt this festive season if you like simple and elegant look
Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh
Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh embraces her inner Marathi Mulgi in a traditional saree, accessorized with a classic heavy jewelry set and a sleek, elegant hairdo. She sets the ultimate example of standing out with grace.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor strikes the perfect balance between playful and traditional in a bright yellow and blue saree. She completed her look with a golden jewelry set and matching bangles that complemented her drape. A look to must try this festive season.
