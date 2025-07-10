Advertisement
Guru Purnima 2025 Horoscope: Impact On 12 Zodiac Signs - Astrologer Shares Predictions

How will Guru Purnima 2025 affect the 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces? Check out astrological predictions.

 

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Guru Purnima 2025 Horoscope

Guru Purnima 2025 Horoscope

A religious festival dedicated to offering respect to all the spiritual and academic gurus, Guru Purnima is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains across the country. In 2025, it's being celebrated on July 10. Ahead of Guru Purnima 2024, astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar shares how this auspicious day is likely to impact the fate of 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. 

 

Aries

Aries

You may sense a strong draw for your roots, home, and inner emotional world. This is a powerful opportunity to reflect on the guidance gained from relatives or ancestors. Use your natural leadership to create emotional stability into your home life. 

Taurus

Taurus

Communication is your primary theme today. A mentor or sibling could become a source of unexpected wisdom. Be intentional with your words. Combust Jupiter may generate misunderstandings listen attentively and express with clearly. 

Gemini

Gemini

With Jupiter and the Sun in your sign, you're in the spotlight but take cautious. Ego can cloud judgment. Focus on self-growth rather than external affirmation. You’re being asked to lead with integrity, not just charisma. 

Cancer

Cancer

This is a day of spiritual introspection. It’s perfect for journaling, meditation, or recognizing a guide or instructor who molded your ideas. Stay calm and alert. Your inner voice will be louder than any external counsel.

Leo

Leo

Guru Purnima activates your social and professional networks. You may be considered as a mentor or advisor to others now. Accept the position, but avoid over-promising. Be there for the people who depend on you.  

Virgo

Virgo

Career insights may occur through dreams, talks, or reflection. A professional advisor or mentor could offer timely knowledge. Your innate order and discipline are heightened today plan for the long haul, but proceed gently. 

Libra

Libra

Your belief systems and ideologies are developing. Whether via travel, research, or a period of deep thought, this day may transform your outlook. Take time to acknowledge those who’ve shaped your spiritual path.  

Scorpio

Scorpio

This is a powerful day to work on inner transformation. There may be problems with shared resources, power relations, and deep emotional ties. Thank the teachers who have helped you through tough times in your life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Partnerships, whether they are romantic, business, or spiritual, are the focus. Someone might come to push you or give you ideas. Instead of hurrying to make a decision on whether to commit or break up, think about what you really value in working together.  

Capricorn

Capricorn

Health, everyday habits, and routines come first. Living a disciplined life helps you think more clearly and get more done. A mentor could help you improve your systems or change the way you operate to make it more meaningful

Aquarius

Aquarius

Today is a day for romance and creativity. You might be asked to lead or inspire others because of how unique you are. Let your individuality be your way of helping others, whether it's through art, performance, or teaching.  

Pisces

Pisces

Family, emotional stability, and spiritual legacy are all very important. Take this day to think on your roots and the mentors, whether you know them or not, who helped you feel like you belonged. Think about how you can now do it for someone else.

