Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 5 Powerful Offerings To Please Lord Hanuman, Bring Good Fortune, And Eliminate Obstacles
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 5 Powerful Offerings To Please Lord Hanuman, Bring Good Fortune, And Eliminate Obstacles

Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2025 with devotion by offering these five sacred items to Lord Hanuman to remove misfortune and attract divine blessings.

Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Hanuman Jayanti offerings

Hanuman Jayanti offerings

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav is one of the most sacred festivals to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Saturday, April 12 this year. Considered to be strong, loyal, and devoted to Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman's birthday is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima Tithi) of the Hindu month Chaitra.

Bajrangbali blessings

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

This auspicious festival inspires devotees to approach Bajrangbali for his blessings to face life's challenges. As per Hindu belief, providing certain sacred articles to Lord Hanuman on this day not only pleases him but also cleanses misfortune, hurdles, and negative energies. Below are five powerful offerings that you can offer to Lord Hanuman to seek his divine protection and support:

Jasmine Flowers (Chameli Ke Phool)

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

Jasmine flowers are deeply significant in Lord Hanuman's worship. Offering five Jasmine flowers is believed to please him immensely. Devotees also apply Jasmine oil mixed with sindoor (vermilion) to the deity’s idol, a sacred act believed to eliminate evil influences and draw divine protection and blessings.

Paan (Betel Leaf)

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

Known for his affectionate nature, Lord Hanuman is believed to respond quickly to offerings made with pure devotion. Offering Paan during Hanuman Jayanti, especially in times of personal struggles, is said to help devotees overcome obstacles and receive divine assistance in fulfilling their desires.

Imarti

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

Imarti, a sweet delicacy, is considered one of Lord Hanuman’s favourites. Offering fresh Imarti to the deity is believed to bring immense joy to him and, in return, he blesses his devotees with happiness, prosperity, and the fulfillment of heartfelt prayers.

Saffron Rice (Kesar Bhaat)

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

Saffron rice, or Kesar Bhaat, is another beloved offering. This aromatic and sweet dish is thought to quickly please Lord Hanuman. Devotees believe that offering saffron rice helps remove major life hurdles and promotes peace, protection, and spiritual growth.

Sindoor (Vermillion)

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

Offering sindoor (vermilion) is a classic and powerful ritual during Hanuman Jayanti. It symbolizes strength, courage, and wisdom. Devotees apply sindoor to Hanuman’s idol to seek his blessings for good health, success, and overall prosperity.

 

Hanuman Jayanti Timings

Hanuman Jayanti Timings

As per Drik Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, April 12 this year. In 2025, the Purnima Tithi begins at 03:21 AM on April 12 and ends at 05:51 AM on April 13. Since the Tithi starts during the Brahma Muhurat, the festival will be celebrated on April 12 itself.

Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 12, 2025

→ Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:21 on Apr 12, 2025

→ Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:51 on Apr 13, 2025

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

Hanuman Janmotsav 2025

Hanuman Jayanti is not just a celebration of a divine birth—it is a reminder of courage, loyalty, and the transformative power of faith. By making these five auspicious offerings with sincerity and devotion, one can invoke the blessings of Lord Hanuman and invite protection, fortune, and inner strength into life.

 

What to offer Lord Hanuman

What to offer Lord Hanuman

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

