Happy Diwali 2025: 10 Must-Follow Safety Tips While Lighting Firecrackers - Dos And Don'ts You Can't Ignore
Happy Diwali 2025: 10 Must-Follow Safety Tips While Lighting Firecrackers - Dos And Don’ts You Can’t Ignore

Celebrate the Festival of Lights without accidents or mishaps! Follow these essential firecracker safety rules to ensure a joyful and injury-free Diwali.
Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Diwali 2025 safety tips

Diwali 2025 safety tips

Happy Diwali 2025: Diwali brings joy, light, and laughter — but it also demands caution. Every year, thousands of firecracker-related injuries occur due to carelessness and lack of awareness. This Diwali 2025, celebrate responsibly with these must-follow dos and don’ts that keep your family safe, your surroundings peaceful, and your festival truly bright.

1. Choose Firecrackers Wisely

Buy firecrackers only from licensed shops. Avoid locally made or unlabeled ones that might be unsafe or illegal. Always check the packaging for proper safety instructions and manufacturing details.

2. Wear Safe Clothing

Avoid wearing loose, synthetic, or flowing clothes while lighting crackers — they can easily catch fire. Choose cotton or natural fabrics that are less flammable, and tie your hair back if it’s long.

3. Maintain a Safe Distance

Never light crackers close to people, homes, or vehicles. Keep a safe radius of at least 10–15 feet and ensure everyone around is aware before you ignite one.

4. Use a Candle or Long Stick to Light Crackers

Always use a candle, sparkler, or incense stick instead of matches or lighters. It gives you distance and time to move away safely once the fuse is lit.

5. Keep Water and First Aid Nearby

Always have a bucket of water, sand, or a fire extinguisher handy in case of emergencies. Keep a basic first aid kit ready to handle minor burns or injuries immediately.

6. Supervise Children at All Times

Children should never light crackers unsupervised. Adults must guide them and ensure they handle only age-appropriate sparklers or flower pots in open spaces.

7. Don’t Relight a Dud

If a cracker doesn’t ignite, do not attempt to relight it. Pour water on it immediately and dispose of it safely — it might still explode unexpectedly.

8. Avoid Crowded or Enclosed Areas

Bursting crackers in confined spaces can cause suffocation, accidents, or even fire. Choose open grounds or society-designated zones to celebrate safely.

9. Protect Your Pets and Environment

Loud crackers can terrify animals and pollute the air. Opt for eco-friendly or noiseless firecrackers to keep your celebration kind and sustainable.

10. Dispose Responsibly

After the fun, clean up burnt cracker remains. Avoid tossing them in dry waste bins immediately — soak them in water first to prevent accidental fires.

A safe Diwali is a truly happy Diwali. Follow these simple precautions to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your environment.

After all, the festival’s real sparkle comes not from the noise — but from the light, laughter, and togetherness it brings.

(Pic Credits: ANI, Freepik)   

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

