Happy Diwali 2025: Astrologer Reveals What Colour To Wear On Deepawali To Attract Wealth, Luck, And Divine Blessings
This Diwali 2025, align your outfit with your ruling planet to attract wealth, harmony, and divine blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Discover which colour can light up your destiny this festive season.
By Pt Umesh Chandra Pant
As the lamps of Diwali glow and prayers to Goddess Lakshmi fill the air, what if the secret to attracting prosperity lies in the very color you wear? According to astrology, the colours you choose this Diwali are more than just a style statement, they’re a spiritual key to unlocking cosmic harmony. Each zodiac sign resonates with specific hues that strengthen planetary energies, inviting success, love, peace, and divine blessings into your life.
Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, a Vedic astrologer and founder of PavitraJyotish, explains how each zodiac sign resonates with specific colours that align with planetary vibrations. According to him, choosing the right colour on Diwali is more than a style choice, it’s a spiritual act that harmonises your aura with cosmic energies. The colours you wear on this sacred festival can strengthen your ruling planet, attract wealth, peace, and success, and invite divine blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for the year ahead.
Colours that Attract Divine Energy on Diwali
Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is not just about lamps, sweets, and celebrations, it is a sacred journey from darkness to divine illumination. Every ritual, every diya, and even the color we wear holds a deeper spiritual meaning. According to Vedic astrology, colours emit specific frequencies that align with planetary energies. When chosen wisely, these colours strengthen the aura, attract positivity, and help manifest wealth, happiness, and success.
Each zodiac sign (Rashi) is ruled by a planet that governs certain hues. Wearing the right colour on Diwali enhances the benefic energy of that ruling planet, creating harmony between your body, mind, and soul. Let’s explore which colour will bring you good fortune and spiritual radiance this Diwali.
Aries
Aries (Mesha Rashi)
Ruled by Mars (Mangal), Aries natives are bold, ambitious, and energetic. Red or Maroon is the best colour for you, as it ignites enthusiasm, passion, and determination. Wearing these shades on Diwali boosts your confidence and helps you attract success and recognition.
Taurus
Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)
Governed by Venus (Shukra), Taurus natives are graceful, practical, and comfort-loving. Pink or Cream is the best colour for you, as it brings harmony, beauty, and financial stability. Wearing these colors during Diwali enhances charm and attracts blessings of love and prosperity.
Gemini
Gemini (Mithun Rashi)
Ruled by Mercury (Budh), Gemini natives are curious, adaptable, and intelligent. Green or Light Yellow is the best colour for you, as it sharpens your intellect and communication skills. Wearing these hues on Diwali 2025 promotes creative energy, success in business, and joyful interactions.
Cancer
Cancer (Karka Rashi)
Ruled by the Moon (Chandra), Cancer natives are emotional, nurturing, and intuitive. White or Silver is the best colour for you, as it reflects purity, peace, and calmness. Wearing these serene shades during Diwali strengthens your emotional well-being and family bonds while inviting divine blessings.
Leo
Leo (Simha Rashi)
Governed by the Sun (Surya), Leo natives are charismatic, strong, and confident leaders. Gold or Orange is the best colour for you, as it magnifies your radiance, courage, and authority. Wearing these glowing hues on Diwali attracts fame, respect, and prosperity into your life.
Virgo
Virgo (Kanya Rashi)
Ruled by Mercury (Budh), Virgo natives are analytical, perfectionist, and disciplined. Light Green or Olive is the best colour for you, as it brings balance, healing, and growth. Wearing these tones during Diwali helps you stay organised, practical, and aligned with positive financial energy.
Libra
Libra (Tula Rashi)
Governed by Venus (Shukra), Libra natives value balance, beauty, and relationships. Sky Blue or Baby Pink is the best colour for you, as it enhances peace, harmony, and emotional balance. Wearing these soft hues on Diwali 2025 attracts love, grace, and material happiness.
Scorpio
Scorpio (Vrishchika Rashi)
Ruled by Mars (Mangal), Scorpio natives are passionate, determined, and intense. Crimson or Burgundy is the best colour for you, as it empowers your willpower and shields you from negativity. Wearing these bold shades during Diwali promotes transformation, protection, and personal power.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)
Governed by Jupiter (Guru), Sagittarius natives are wise, optimistic, and spiritual. Yellow or Mustard is the best colour for you, as it brings divine wisdom, joy, and abundance. Wearing these radiant hues on Diwali attracts blessings, prosperity, and enlightenment.
Capricorn
Capricorn (Makar Rashi)
Ruled by Saturn (Shani), Capricorn natives are hardworking, practical, and ambitious. Navy Blue or Black is the best colour for you, as it grounds your energy and strengthens discipline. Wearing these colours during Diwali ensures stability, protection, and long-term success.
Aquarius
Aquarius (Kumbha Rashi)
Also ruled by Saturn (Shani), Aquarius natives are visionary, creative, and humanitarian. Electric Blue or Indigo is the best colour for you, as it enhances intuition and originality. Wearing these shades on Diwali 2025 promotes innovation, balance, and prosperity in unconventional ventures.
Pisces
Pisces (Meena Rashi)
Ruled by Jupiter (Guru), Pisces natives are compassionate, imaginative, and spiritual. Peach or Light Yellow is the best colour for you, as it radiates calmness, positivity, and divine grace. Wearing these soft shades on Diwali brings peace, intuition, and emotional fulfillment.
Dress in Alignment with the Cosmos
Choosing the right colour on Diwali is not merely about fashion, it is a form of color therapy rooted in Vedic astrology.
Each hue vibrates with cosmic energy and acts as a magnet for health, wealth, and happiness.
When your attire resonates with your planetary ruler, it balances your aura and invites blessings from Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera.
May this Diwali 2025 illuminate your life with divine light, abundance, and endless joy. Warm wishes and spiritual blessings.
