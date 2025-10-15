Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2972500https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/happy-diwali-2025-astrologer-reveals-what-colour-to-wear-on-deepawali-to-attract-wealth-luck-and-divine-blessings-2972500
NewsPhotosHappy Diwali 2025: Astrologer Reveals What Colour To Wear On Deepawali To Attract Wealth, Luck, And Divine Blessings
photoDetails

Happy Diwali 2025: Astrologer Reveals What Colour To Wear On Deepawali To Attract Wealth, Luck, And Divine Blessings

This Diwali 2025, align your outfit with your ruling planet to attract wealth, harmony, and divine blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Discover which colour can light up your destiny this festive season.

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
Follow Us

1/22

By Pt Umesh Chandra Pant

As the lamps of Diwali glow and prayers to Goddess Lakshmi fill the air, what if the secret to attracting prosperity lies in the very color you wear? According to astrology, the colours you choose this Diwali are more than just a style statement, they’re a spiritual key to unlocking cosmic harmony. Each zodiac sign resonates with specific hues that strengthen planetary energies, inviting success, love, peace, and divine blessings into your life.

Follow Us

2/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, a Vedic astrologer and founder of PavitraJyotish, explains how each zodiac sign resonates with specific colours that align with planetary vibrations. According to him, choosing the right colour on Diwali is more than a style choice, it’s a spiritual act that harmonises your aura with cosmic energies. The colours you wear on this sacred festival can strengthen your ruling planet, attract wealth, peace, and success, and invite divine blessings from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for the year ahead. 

Follow Us

Colours that Attract Divine Energy on Diwali

3/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is not just about lamps, sweets, and celebrations, it is a sacred journey from darkness to divine illumination. Every ritual, every diya, and even the color we wear holds a deeper spiritual meaning. According to Vedic astrology, colours emit specific frequencies that align with planetary energies. When chosen wisely, these colours strengthen the aura, attract positivity, and help manifest wealth, happiness, and success. 

 

Follow Us

4/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Each zodiac sign (Rashi) is ruled by a planet that governs certain hues. Wearing the right colour on Diwali enhances the benefic energy of that ruling planet, creating harmony between your body, mind, and soul. Let’s explore which colour will bring you good fortune and spiritual radiance this Diwali. 

Follow Us

Aries

5/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Aries (Mesha Rashi)  

Ruled by Mars (Mangal), Aries natives are bold, ambitious, and energetic. Red or Maroon is the best colour for you, as it ignites enthusiasm, passion, and determination. Wearing these shades on Diwali boosts your confidence and helps you attract success and recognition. 

Follow Us

Taurus

6/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)  

Governed by Venus (Shukra), Taurus natives are graceful, practical, and comfort-loving. Pink or Cream is the best colour for you, as it brings harmony, beauty, and financial stability. Wearing these colors during Diwali enhances charm and attracts blessings of love and prosperity. 

Follow Us

Gemini

7/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Gemini (Mithun Rashi)  

Ruled by Mercury (Budh), Gemini natives are curious, adaptable, and intelligent. Green or Light Yellow is the best colour for you, as it sharpens your intellect and communication skills. Wearing these hues on Diwali 2025 promotes creative energy, success in business, and joyful interactions. 

Follow Us

Cancer

8/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Cancer (Karka Rashi)  

Ruled by the Moon (Chandra), Cancer natives are emotional, nurturing, and intuitive. White or Silver is the best colour for you, as it reflects purity, peace, and calmness. Wearing these serene shades during Diwali strengthens your emotional well-being and family bonds while inviting divine blessings. 

Follow Us

Leo

9/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Leo (Simha Rashi)  

Governed by the Sun (Surya), Leo natives are charismatic, strong, and confident leaders. Gold or Orange is the best colour for you, as it magnifies your radiance, courage, and authority. Wearing these glowing hues on Diwali attracts fame, respect, and prosperity into your life. 

Follow Us

Virgo

10/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Virgo (Kanya Rashi)  

Ruled by Mercury (Budh), Virgo natives are analytical, perfectionist, and disciplined. Light Green or Olive is the best colour for you, as it brings balance, healing, and growth. Wearing these tones during Diwali helps you stay organised, practical, and aligned with positive financial energy. 

Follow Us

Libra

11/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Libra (Tula Rashi) 

Governed by Venus (Shukra), Libra natives value balance, beauty, and relationships. Sky Blue or Baby Pink is the best colour for you, as it enhances peace, harmony, and emotional balance. Wearing these soft hues on Diwali 2025 attracts love, grace, and material happiness. 

Follow Us

Scorpio

12/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Scorpio (Vrishchika Rashi)  

Ruled by Mars (Mangal), Scorpio natives are passionate, determined, and intense. Crimson or Burgundy is the best colour for you, as it empowers your willpower and shields you from negativity. Wearing these bold shades during Diwali promotes transformation, protection, and personal power. 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

13/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)  

Governed by Jupiter (Guru), Sagittarius natives are wise, optimistic, and spiritual. Yellow or Mustard is the best colour for you, as it brings divine wisdom, joy, and abundance. Wearing these radiant hues on Diwali attracts blessings, prosperity, and enlightenment. 

Follow Us

Capricorn

14/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Capricorn (Makar Rashi)  

Ruled by Saturn (Shani), Capricorn natives are hardworking, practical, and ambitious. Navy Blue or Black is the best colour for you, as it grounds your energy and strengthens discipline. Wearing these colours during Diwali ensures stability, protection, and long-term success. 

Follow Us

Aquarius

15/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Aquarius (Kumbha Rashi)  

Also ruled by Saturn (Shani), Aquarius natives are visionary, creative, and humanitarian. Electric Blue or Indigo is the best colour for you, as it enhances intuition and originality. Wearing these shades on Diwali 2025 promotes innovation, balance, and prosperity in unconventional ventures. 

Follow Us

Pisces

16/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Pisces (Meena Rashi)  

Ruled by Jupiter (Guru), Pisces natives are compassionate, imaginative, and spiritual. Peach or Light Yellow is the best colour for you, as it radiates calmness, positivity, and divine grace. Wearing these soft shades on Diwali brings peace, intuition, and emotional fulfillment. 

Follow Us

Dress in Alignment with the Cosmos

17/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Choosing the right colour on Diwali is not merely about fashion, it is a form of color therapy rooted in Vedic astrology. 

Follow Us

18/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Each hue vibrates with cosmic energy and acts as a magnet for health, wealth, and happiness. 

Follow Us

19/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

When your attire resonates with your planetary ruler, it balances your aura and invites blessings from Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. 

Follow Us

20/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

May this Diwali 2025 illuminate your life with divine light, abundance, and endless joy. Warm wishes and spiritual blessings.

Follow Us

21/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo

Pic Credits: Freepik

Follow Us

22/22
Happy Diwali 2025, Diwali photos, Happy Diwali, Diwali fashion, astrology, Lifestyle, Diwali astrolo
Follow Us
Happy diwali 2025Diwali photosHappy DiwaliDiwali fashionastrologyLifestyleDiwali astrology tipszodiac colors for Diwalilucky colors for Diwali 2025Diwali color guideDiwali wealth and prosperityastrology-based fashionVedic astrologyDiwali luck tipsDiwali outfit by zodiacDiwali blessings 2025Goddess Lakshmi
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Active Indians With Most 50-Plus Scores In ODIs: Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Pankaj Dheer
Who Was Pankaj Dheer? The Mahabharat Actor Whose Debut Film Failed, Is Still Worshipped In Temples — Know All About His Wife, Son Who Played Ravan, Net Worth
camera icon9
title
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025: Explore Nations Where Life Thrives
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Major Change In EPFO Withdrawal Period -- 2 Month's Wait Period Has Now Been Extended To...
camera icon12
title
Glenn Maxwell
Meet Glenn Maxwell: How His Herculean Knock Of 201* After Australia Being 91 For 7 Reignited Pat Cummins Side That Went On To Win World Cup 2023