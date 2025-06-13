Happy Father's Day 2025 Horoscope: What Kind Of Dad Are You? Astrologer Shares Attributes Of Each Zodiac Sign
Ahead of Father's Day 2025, an astrologer shares what makes each zodiac dad special and their key characteristics.
Happy Father's Day 2025: Attributes Of Each Zodiac
In India, as in many parts of the world, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. In 2025, Father's Day will be celebrated on June 15. Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary shares key attributes of the 12 zodiac signs.
Aries: Traits Of A Father
Aries (March 21 – April 19): Aries fathers are high-energy, spontaneous, and always up for a challenge. You’re the kind of dad who teaches your kid to ride a bike before they even ask, and probably without training wheels. You love to encourage independence and bravery in your children. Sometimes your impatience shows, but your bold spirit keeps the family excited and moving forward.
Taurus: Traits Of A Father
Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Taurus dads are the rock of the family. You value stability, comfort, and quality time. Your kids always know they can count on you, whether it’s a bedtime story, a family dinner, or life advice. You may resist change or surprises, but you create a warm and secure environment that your children thrive in.
Gemini: Traits Of A Father
Gemini (May 21 – June 20): You are the dad who knows the latest slang, shares memes, and somehow makes homework seem like a game. A natural communicator, Gemini dads are curious, witty, and full of stories. Your kids love talking to you, and you love encouraging them to explore their interests. You may struggle with consistency, but your energy is unmatched.
Cancer: Traits Of A Father
Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Cancer fathers are the emotional backbone of the family. You're caring, protective, and intuitive, the one who remembers every school event, every favourite snack, every mood shift. You create a home that’s full of love and sentimentality. Sometimes you may hold on too tightly, but your devotion is unmatched.
Leo: Traits Of A Father
Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leo dads are warm, fun-loving, and larger-than-life. You love celebrating your children’s achievements and often become their biggest cheerleader. You have a flair for drama and love planning parties, games, or even bedtime stories with flair. While you might enjoy the spotlight, your heart is always in the right place.
Virgo: Traits Of A Father
Virgo (August 23 – September 22): They are the wise and practical dads. Virgo fathers are organised, thoughtful, and quietly devoted. You’re the dad who fixes things, not just toys, but also problems. You guide your children with logic, responsibility, and an eye for detail. While you can be critical or overcautious, your intentions are always rooted in care.
Libra: Traits Of A Father
Libra (September 23 – October 22): Libra dads are charming, diplomatic, and deeply invested in harmony. You’re the peacekeeper in family squabbles, always striving for fairness. You encourage creativity, good manners, and an appreciation for beauty. You can be indecisive at times, but your kids admire your kindness and grace.
Scorpio: Traits Of A Father
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Scorpio fathers are intense, passionate, and deeply loyal. You are protective and observant, often understanding your children better than they understand themselves. You may not always express your emotions openly, but your love runs deep. Trust and honesty are everything to you.
Sagittarius: Traits Of A Father
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): You are the dad who believes life is one big adventure. Sagittarius fathers are enthusiastic, optimistic, and love to travel, mentally or physically. You encourage curiosity, humour, and exploration. While you may struggle with structure, your zest for life is infectious.
Capricorn: Traits Of A Father
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorn dads are responsible, hardworking, and set high standards for themselves and their children. You lead by example and believe in building a secure future. While you can be strict, you’re deeply invested in your children’s success and well-being.
Aquarius: Traits Of A Father
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Aquarius fathers are progressive, open-minded, and a little unconventional. You encourage individuality and critical thinking. You’re the dad who lets kids dye their hair blue or build robots. Sometimes emotionally distant, but always intellectually present.
Pisces: Traits Of A Father
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Pisces dads are deeply intuitive, loving, and spiritual. You’re the one who encourages imagination, creativity, and compassion. You may be sensitive and sometimes too lenient, but your children know they can always come to you for a listening ear and a warm embrace.
