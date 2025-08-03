Happy Friendship Day 2025: 10 Spicy Veg Recipes That’ll Fire Up Your Friendship Feast

3 / 15

1. Tandoori Paneer Tikka

Why it works:

Smoky, spicy, and perfect for grilling or baking—this dish is a hit at every gathering.

Key Ingredients:

Paneer cubes, hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, tandoori masala, lemon juice

Pro Tip: Marinate overnight for maximum flavor, and serve with mint chutney.