Happy New Year 2026: From Burj Khalifa To Eiffel Tower, Here’s How The World Welcomed 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks And Mega Celebrations

Happy New Year 2026: The world rang in 2026 with breathtaking fireworks and grand celebrations at iconic landmarks, from Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to Paris’ Eiffel Tower. Cities across continents lit up the night sky, welcoming the New Year with hope, joy, and spectacular festivities.

Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Global Celebrations Begin

Global Celebrations Begin

Cities across the world welcomed 2026 with dazzling fireworks, light displays, and public gatherings, as millions came together to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. From iconic landmarks in Europe to vibrant cityscapes in Asia-Pacific and the Americas, the celebrations unfolded across time zones, marking a shared moment of hope and renewal.

Fireworks and Festivities Across Cities

Fireworks and Festivities Across Cities

Major cities in Europe lit up the night sky with grand celebrations. In Paris, a dramatic countdown was projected onto the Arc de Triomphe, drawing crowds along the Champs-Élysées. Berlin and Rome also hosted public events with fireworks illuminating historic squares.

Meanwhile, Dubai delivered one of the world’s most talked-about New Year spectacles, as the Burj Khalifa was transformed with fireworks, lasers, and a synchronised light-and-sound show. Thousands queued for hours to witness the celebration at the world’s tallest building.

China Rings in 2026

China Rings in 2026

In China, New Year celebrations blended tradition with symbolism. At the Juyong Pass of the Great Wall near Beijing, drum performances echoed through the mountains as crowds waved signs reading “2026.” The celebrations also featured symbols linked to the upcoming Year of the Horse on the lunar calendar, adding cultural significance to the moment.

Sydney Celebrates Under Tight Security

Sydney Celebrates Under Tight Security

Sydney welcomed 2026 with its iconic harbour fireworks, featuring tens of thousands of pyrotechnic effects launched from barges and landmarks, including cascading lights from the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The celebrations took place under heightened security following a recent tragic shooting in the city. Police maintained a strong presence, while organisers observed a minute’s silence before midnight. The Harbour Bridge was illuminated in white, with a menorah projected onto its pylons to honour the victims.

Americas Ring in the New Year

Americas Ring in the New Year

Across the United Kingdom, London ushered in 2026 with a grand fireworks display over the River Thames, described by city officials as Europe’s largest annual New Year show.

In the United States, celebrations continued despite freezing temperatures in several regions. In Washington, DC, the Washington Monument was lit up as part of “Freedom250,” marking the beginning of events leading up to America’s 250th anniversary.

New York Welcomes 2026

New York Welcomes 2026

In New York City, thousands gathered in Times Square under tight security for the world-famous New Year’s Eve ball drop. The event remained a global focal point as confetti rained down and the countdown reached zero.

Elsewhere in the Americas, preparations were underway for massive celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, where organisers aimed to set new attendance records at Copacabana Beach.

A World United in Celebration

A World United in Celebration

As the clock struck midnight across continents, the transition into 2026 reflected a shared global spirit — one of celebration, remembrance, and hope. From fireworks lighting iconic skylines to quiet moments of reflection, people around the world welcomed the New Year with optimism, unity, and the promise of fresh beginnings.

