Happy New Year 2026: From Burj Khalifa To Eiffel Tower, Here’s How The World Welcomed 2026 With Dazzling Fireworks And Mega Celebrations

2 / 7

Major cities in Europe lit up the night sky with grand celebrations. In Paris, a dramatic countdown was projected onto the Arc de Triomphe, drawing crowds along the Champs-Élysées. Berlin and Rome also hosted public events with fireworks illuminating historic squares.

Meanwhile, Dubai delivered one of the world’s most talked-about New Year spectacles, as the Burj Khalifa was transformed with fireworks, lasers, and a synchronised light-and-sound show. Thousands queued for hours to witness the celebration at the world’s tallest building.