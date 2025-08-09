Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025 Horoscope: Zodiac-Wise Predictions, Lucky Remedies & Tips For A Joyful Rakhi

2 / 14

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Your Rakhi celebration will be passionate and vibrant. You’ll be acting like a shield towards your siblings. Old grudges may dissolve naturally, and you'll take initiative in planning festivities. You will be emotional this week but you can handle it.

Remedy:

Offer red flowers and vermillion (kumkum) to Goddess Durga.

Light a red candle or diya in the east direction.

Tie a red raksha thread on your wrist to boost courage and family protection.

Tip: Try to be gentle while communicating.. Be gentle and appreciative of your siblings’ efforts.