Raksha Bandhan, falling on August 9, 2025, is more than just a celebration of sibling love, it's a spiritually charged occasion where cosmic energies align. This year, numerology plays a fascinating role in shaping your day. Whether you're ruled by the Sun or Saturn, each destiny number carries unique energies that can guide your Rakhi rituals, gifting choices, and emotional connections.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings your personalised Raksha Bandhan 2025 forecast, complete with lucky colours, ideal celebration times, and soul-nourishing suggestions to make this bond truly divine.