Your inner fire might be a little too strong this Teej. You could really want to do something, say something, or settle things quickly, but the spirit of the day asks for patience and moderation. You need to let go of your need for speed and trust that the universe knows when the time is right. Just like Goddess Parvati did for lifetimes. Don't get into fights, especially when it comes to love or kids. Instead, use your energy in a creative way, like decorating your home altar, writing a prayer, or cooking with love. A tiny deed done with purpose is stronger than a hundred efforts that don't go anywhere.