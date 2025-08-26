photoDetails

Hartalika Teej is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with deep devotion, mainly by women in North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. In South India, particularly in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, it is observed as Gowri Habba, where devotees observe the Swarna Gauri Vrat and worship Goddess Gauri, praying for happiness, prosperity, and a blissful married life.