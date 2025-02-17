Have You Ever Tried Chutneys Made From Fruits?
These 7 delicious chutneys will bring a sweet and spicy twist to your meals, ranging from fruits like guava, apple, mango, and pineapple which offer a refreshing change from your regular sauces. These chutneys can be paired with Indian snacks to fast foods like samosas, grilled meats, or used as a side dip, these fruity chutneys will enhance the taste of any dish.
Mango Chutney
It is made the same way a jam is by simmering ripe mangoes with sugar, vinegar, golden raisins, mustard seeds, crystallized ginger, garlic, and red pepper flakes. It has a jam-like consistency and gives off a fruity kick when it is served with curries.
Guava Chutney
This tangy chutney is made by blending chopped guavas, fresh mint, ginger, green chilies, cumin seeds, sugar, lemon juice, and salt in a blender until it’s smooth. It’s a combination that pairs really well with Indian snacks like samosas or pakoras.
Pineapple Chutney
This is a quick to make chutney that combines pineapple with honey, white wine vinegar, onions, curry powder, ground ginger, salt, and red pepper flakes. It’s best for a quick fix for busy days. It can also be used as a topping for crackers or cheese.
Apple Chutney
It is made with diced apples, raisins, cider vinegar, sugar, onions, mustard seeds, ginger, and salt, this chutney is a perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess with a little hint of spice. It’s perfect as a side dish for grilled meats or sandwiches.
Grapes Chutney
It is made using grapes, oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, ginger, green chilies, turmeric, red chili powder, sugar, and vinegar. This chutney has the perfect balance of sweet and spicy flavor. Serve it with snacks like samosas or sandwiches.
Kiwi Chutney
A refreshing chutney made by blending kiwi, green chili, coriander leaves, mint leaves, lemon juice, small chili, and salt. The tangy and slightly spicy chutney rides well with chips or nachos as a dip for a fruity twist.
Cranberry Chutney
Cook fresh cranberries with sugar, water, salt, orange zest, fresh orange juice, crystallized ginger, and a hint of spice. This sweet yet tangy chutney best complements meats like turkey or chicken. It can also be used as a sweet layer in between sandwich fillings.
