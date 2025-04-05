Advertisement
Healthy But Yum: 7 Guilt-Free Recipes You’ll Love

Eating healthy doesn’t have to mean compromising on taste or spending hours in the kitchen. These guilt-free recipes combine wholesome ingredients with simplicity, offering delicious options that are easy to prepare. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing salad, a unique snack, or a sweet treat, these dishes are perfect for maintaining a nutritious lifestyle without sacrificing flavor.

Updated:Apr 05, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Watermelon and Feta Salad

 This refreshing combination of sweet watermelon, tangy feta, and aromatic mint is perfect for hot days. It’s light, packed with vitamins, and tastes as good as it looks!

Grilled Pineapples

Sweet yet tangy slices of pineapple drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon make a healthy dessert option that’s as easy as it is delicious.

Mixed Millet Bhel Puri

This healthier twist on the classic Indian street snack replaces puffed rice with millet, adding nutrition while maintaining the vibrant flavors of onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and tamarind chutney.

Black Bean Salad

Packed with protein and fiber, this salad combines black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions tossed in a zesty lime and olive oil dressing for a flavorful, wholesome meal.

Avocado Strawberry Salad

 A creative mix of creamy avocado, juicy strawberries, tangy feta, and balsamic glaze makes this salad a delightful balance of sweet and savory flavors that’s both healthy and visually appealing.

Ragi Cookies

These gluten-free treats are made with ragi flour, oats, nuts, honey, and coconut oil, offering a guilt-free snack rich in fiber and natural sweetness.

Amaranth Tikkis

Crispy on the outside and soft inside, these tikkis feature amaranth flour, potatoes, peas, and spices for a nutritious snack packed with protein and fiber.

