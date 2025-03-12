Advertisement
Holi 2025: 7+ Ethnic Outfit Inspirations From B-Town Divas For Perfect Festive Glam
Holi 2025: 7+ Ethnic Outfit Inspirations From B-Town Divas For Perfect Festive Glam

 Celebrate the festival of colors in your most vibrant avatar! Take style inspiration from B-Town divas and elevate your festive look with dazzling hues, trendy silhouettes, and statement accessories. Let your outfit be as lively as the celebrations. 
Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Raashii Khanna

1/11
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna's this look in a mustard yellow Banarasi silk saree is a must-pick for the festive occasion, as the vibrant hue symbolizes positivity and joy. 

Rashmika Mandanna

2/11
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika’s ensemble exudes regal elegance with its floor-sweeping silhouette. Featuring a long zari net kameez paired with flowy handloom Jamavar pants, reminiscent of traditional Dhaka pyjamas as per Vogue India. This look is a perfect pick for a timeless and sophisticated style. 

Sonam Bajwa

3/11
Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa's this Chikankari Anarkali suit, with its intricate embroidered patterns, elevates the style quotient effortlessly. This look is far from minimalistic, making it a graceful yet striking choice for the celebration of colors. 

Janhvi Kapoor

4/11
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's golden tissue yellow saree is an elegant yet minimalistic look, perfect to recreate for a timeless appeal.   

Khushi Kapoor

5/11
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor’s suit look is the perfect minimalistic inspiration. If you’re aiming for a light yet dazzling ensemble, this is the one to recreate and make a statement style. 

Nitanshi Goel

6/11
Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel's this green saree is the perfect minimalistic look. Styled with open tresses and a choker necklace, it exudes effortless elegance, making it an ideal look to recreate this holi. 

Kriti Sanon

7/11
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s white and shimmery Sharara outfit is a stunning blend of elegance and festive charm, perfect for making a statement. 

Alia Bhatt

8/11
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s rani-themed outfit is the ultimate girly look that effortlessly complements your style with elegance and charm.

Pragya Jaiswal

9/11
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal's yellow saree is a perfect fit for the auspicious festival of colors! With its radiant hue and glam vibe, this outfit is sure to match your festive spirit effortlessly.

Kangana Ranaut

10/11
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's white Anarkali suit is the perfect Holi outfit! If you love playing with colors and enjoy the festive splash, this elegant yet vibrant pick is a must-have for the celebrations.

Athiya Shetty

11/11
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty's outfit is perfect for the minimalistic Holi lover.  If you're not a fan of playing with colors but love wearing them, this is your go-to look. Chic, effortless, and festive, it's a must-check fit. 

(All Images : Instagram)

