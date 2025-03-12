photoDetails

Holi 2025: 7+ Ethnic Outfit Inspirations From B-Town Divas For Perfect Festive Glam

Celebrate the festival of colors in your most vibrant avatar! Take style inspiration from B-Town divas and elevate your festive look with dazzling hues, trendy silhouettes, and statement accessories. Let your outfit be as lively as the celebrations.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 02:08 PM IST

Raashii Khanna 1 / 11 Raashii Khanna's this look in a mustard yellow Banarasi silk saree is a must-pick for the festive occasion, as the vibrant hue symbolizes positivity and joy.

Rashmika Mandanna 2 / 11 Rashmika's ensemble exudes regal elegance with its floor-sweeping silhouette. Featuring a long zari net kameez paired with flowy handloom Jamavar pants, reminiscent of traditional Dhaka pyjamas as per Vogue India. This look is a perfect pick for a timeless and sophisticated style.

Sonam Bajwa 3 / 11 Sonam Bajwa's this Chikankari Anarkali suit, with its intricate embroidered patterns, elevates the style quotient effortlessly. This look is far from minimalistic, making it a graceful yet striking choice for the celebration of colors.

Janhvi Kapoor 4 / 11 Janhvi Kapoor's golden tissue yellow saree is an elegant yet minimalistic look, perfect to recreate for a timeless appeal.

Khushi Kapoor 5 / 11 Khushi Kapoor's suit look is the perfect minimalistic inspiration. If you're aiming for a light yet dazzling ensemble, this is the one to recreate and make a statement style.

Nitanshi Goel 6 / 11 Nitanshi Goel's this green saree is the perfect minimalistic look. Styled with open tresses and a choker necklace, it exudes effortless elegance, making it an ideal look to recreate this holi.

Kriti Sanon 7 / 11 Kriti Sanon's white and shimmery Sharara outfit is a stunning blend of elegance and festive charm, perfect for making a statement.

Alia Bhatt 8 / 11 Alia Bhatt's rani-themed outfit is the ultimate girly look that effortlessly complements your style with elegance and charm.

Pragya Jaiswal 9 / 11 Pragya Jaiswal's yellow saree is a perfect fit for the auspicious festival of colors! With its radiant hue and glam vibe, this outfit is sure to match your festive spirit effortlessly.

Kangana Ranaut 10 / 11 Kangana Ranaut's white Anarkali suit is the perfect Holi outfit! If you love playing with colors and enjoy the festive splash, this elegant yet vibrant pick is a must-have for the celebrations.