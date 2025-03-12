Holi 2025: 7+ Ethnic Outfit Inspirations From B-Town Divas For Perfect Festive Glam
Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna's this look in a mustard yellow Banarasi silk saree is a must-pick for the festive occasion, as the vibrant hue symbolizes positivity and joy.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika’s ensemble exudes regal elegance with its floor-sweeping silhouette. Featuring a long zari net kameez paired with flowy handloom Jamavar pants, reminiscent of traditional Dhaka pyjamas as per Vogue India. This look is a perfect pick for a timeless and sophisticated style.
Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa's this Chikankari Anarkali suit, with its intricate embroidered patterns, elevates the style quotient effortlessly. This look is far from minimalistic, making it a graceful yet striking choice for the celebration of colors.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's golden tissue yellow saree is an elegant yet minimalistic look, perfect to recreate for a timeless appeal.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor’s suit look is the perfect minimalistic inspiration. If you’re aiming for a light yet dazzling ensemble, this is the one to recreate and make a statement style.
Nitanshi Goel
Nitanshi Goel's this green saree is the perfect minimalistic look. Styled with open tresses and a choker necklace, it exudes effortless elegance, making it an ideal look to recreate this holi.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s white and shimmery Sharara outfit is a stunning blend of elegance and festive charm, perfect for making a statement.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt’s rani-themed outfit is the ultimate girly look that effortlessly complements your style with elegance and charm.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal's yellow saree is a perfect fit for the auspicious festival of colors! With its radiant hue and glam vibe, this outfit is sure to match your festive spirit effortlessly.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut's white Anarkali suit is the perfect Holi outfit! If you love playing with colors and enjoy the festive splash, this elegant yet vibrant pick is a must-have for the celebrations.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty's outfit is perfect for the minimalistic Holi lover. If you're not a fan of playing with colors but love wearing them, this is your go-to look. Chic, effortless, and festive, it's a must-check fit.
(All Images : Instagram)
