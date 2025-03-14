Holi 2025: 7 Trendy After-Party Looks Inspired By Bollywood Divas
Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani’s comfy-chic style is perfect for an after-party! Effortlessly stylish and trendy, it's a must-try for Holi 2025 after party look.
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta dazzles in a stunning satin dress, serving ultimate party glamour, go to inspo for perfect after party look.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s summer-vibe look is the perfect go-to for a trendy after-party style.
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari Wagh’s look is the ultimate party-animal vibe! A perfect pick for an after-party in a bright, bold colour.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet’s look is perfect for an after-party, exuding cozy vibes. Rock the party in style with this trendy blue outfit.
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor
Akansha keeps it classic and fuss-free with a simple with a loose shirt and shorts The relaxed fit, breathable fabric, and minimal styling make it perfect for Holi after party—easy to move in, yet elegant enough to stand out.
Ananya Panday
Ananya nails the casual-cool look with her quirky printed pants and a classic white tank top. It’s the ultimate Holi combo—easy to move in and totally chill. Throw on a pair of tinted sunglasses and some sliders, and you're Holi after party ready without the fuss.
(All Images: Instagram)
