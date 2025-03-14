Advertisement
Holi 2025: 7 Trendy After-Party Looks Inspired By Bollywood Divas
Holi 2025: 7 Trendy After-Party Looks Inspired By Bollywood Divas

 The festival of colors is here! Get inspired by Bollywood divas and shine in comfy yet trendy after-party outfits.
Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 11:40 PM IST
Rasha Thadani

1/7
Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani’s comfy-chic style is perfect for an after-party! Effortlessly stylish and trendy, it's a must-try for Holi 2025 after party look. 

Pratibha Ranta

2/7
Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta dazzles in a stunning satin dress, serving ultimate party glamour, go to inspo for perfect after party look. 

Kriti Sanon

3/7
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s summer-vibe look is the perfect go-to for a trendy after-party style.

Sharvari Wagh

4/7
Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh’s look is the ultimate party-animal vibe! A perfect pick for an after-party in a bright, bold colour. 

Rakul Preet Singh

5/7
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet’s look is perfect for an after-party, exuding cozy vibes. Rock the party in style with this trendy blue outfit. 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

6/7
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Akansha keeps it classic and fuss-free with a simple with a loose shirt and shorts The relaxed fit, breathable fabric, and minimal styling make it perfect for Holi after party—easy to move in, yet elegant enough to stand out.

 

Ananya Panday

7/7
Ananya Panday

Ananya nails the casual-cool look with her quirky printed pants and a classic white tank top. It’s the ultimate Holi combo—easy to move in and totally chill. Throw on a pair of tinted sunglasses and some sliders, and you're Holi after party ready without the fuss.

(All Images: Instagram)

