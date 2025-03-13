Holi 2025: Auspicious Colours For Each Zodiac Sign - Include THESE Shades In Your Celebrations
Do you want to find out which particular colour is auspicious for your Holi celebrations? Check out astrologer's tips for 12 zodiac signs.
Holi 2025: What's Your Lucky Colour?
Astrologer Saloni Chaudhary lists the auspicious shades for 12 zodiac signs. Read on to have a happy Holi!
(Image by Freepik)
Aries
Aries, ruled by Mars, is a fiery and energetic sign. Red is your power colour, symbolising passion, strength, and success. Playing with red this Holi will boost your confidence and help you take bold steps in your personal and professional life. It will also bring courage and positivity, making this festival even more special for you.
Taurus
Venus-ruled Taurus finds peace and prosperity in green. This colour represents growth, abundance, and stability. Playing with shades of green during Holi will enhance your financial luck and bring harmony in relationships. It will also help you stay calm and grounded, ensuring a joyful and peaceful celebration.
Gemini
Mercury, your ruling planet, makes you an intellectual and communicative person. Yellow is your lucky Holi color, as it boosts creativity, sharpens your mind, and enhances social connections. Playing with yellow will attract happiness and positivity, making your interactions more joyful and productive.
Cancer
Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which is associated with emotions, intuition, and peace. White and silver are your auspicious colours, as they bring clarity, emotional balance, and inner harmony. Playing with these hues on Holi will help you release negativity and bring peace and happiness into your life.
Leo
The Sun rules Leo, making you a natural leader with a strong personality. Orange and gold are your lucky colours this Holi, as they boost confidence, bring fame, and enhance positivity. These colours will fill you with enthusiasm and attract admiration from those around you, making your Holi celebration even more vibrant.
Virgo
Virgo, ruled by Mercury, is a sign of intelligence and practicality. Blue and green are your lucky Holi colours, as they bring clarity, stability, and peace of mind. Playing with these colours will help you stay calm and focused, improving your relationships and decision-making skills.
Libra
Venus-ruled Libra thrives on love and balance. Pink and sky blue are your most auspicious colours this Holi, as they enhance romance, strengthen relationships, and bring harmony into your life. Playing with these shades will attract positive energy and help you maintain emotional balance.
Scorpio
Scorpio, ruled by Mars, is known for its intensity and determination. Deep shades like maroon and dark red are your lucky Holi colors, as they boost confidence, passion, and inner strength. Playing with these colours will help you overcome obstacles and attract success in various aspects of life.
Sagittarius
Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius is a seeker of knowledge and adventure. Purple and magenta are your lucky Holi colours, as they promote wisdom, spiritual growth, and good fortune. Playing with these shades will bring new opportunities and fill your life with excitement and positivity.
Capricorn
Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, values discipline and stability. Brown and grey are your auspicious Holi colors, as they help you stay grounded and attract career success. These earthy tones will provide a sense of security and help you build a strong foundation for future growth.
Aquarius
Aquarius, ruled by Saturn, is a sign of innovation and individuality. Sky blue and electric blue are your most favorable Holi colors, as they enhance creativity, bring mental clarity, and attract new opportunities. Playing with these shades will help you stay inspired and motivated.
Pisces
Pisces, ruled by Jupiter, is a dreamer and deeply emotional. Turquoise and sea green are your lucky Holi colours, as they promote inner peace, emotional stability, and spiritual growth. Playing with these colours will bring serenity and help you connect with your true self.
Trending Photos