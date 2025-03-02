Holi 2025 Special: 10 Savoury Dishes You Should Definitely Prepare This Holi To Elevate Your Festive Feast!
Holi 2025 Special: Celebrate Holi with a delightful spread of savoury dishes that add spice, crunch, and flavour to your celebrations!
10 Savoury Dishes You Should Try This Holi
Holi, the "Festival of Colours," is a time of joy, laughter, and delicious food. While sweets like Gujiya and Malpua dominate the festive menu, savoury dishes add the perfect balance of spice and crunch to the celebrations. Holi is incomplete without an array of mouthwatering snacks and traditional delicacies that bring families and friends together. As we gear up to celebrate Holi 2025 on March 14th, here are 10 must-try savoury dishes that will make your festival even more delightful!
Dahi Bhalla Chaat
Soft and spongy lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt, drizzled with tangy tamarind and spicy mint chutney, and topped with sev and pomegranate seeds—Dahi Bhalla Chaat is a refreshing and flavourful addition to any Holi celebration.
Kachori with Aloo Sabzi
A crisp, flaky kachori filled with spiced lentils or peas, paired with a flavourful and tangy potato curry, makes for a perfect festive breakfast or snack. Serve it hot with a side of green chutney for a burst of flavour.
Chana Masala with Puri
This iconic North Indian dish, featuring spiced chickpeas served with puffed puris, is a crowd-favourite. The rich and aromatic chana masala provides the perfect festive indulgence.
Spicy Masala Samosa
A crispy golden samosa filled with a spicy potato and pea stuffing is a must-have for Holi. Paired with tamarind or mint chutney, this classic snack is irresistible.
Moong Dal Pakoras & Bhajiyas
Holi celebrations are incomplete without crispy fritters! Moong dal pakoras and assorted bhajiyas (onion, spinach, and chili) make for a delicious tea-time snack when served with tangy chutneys.
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Golden-fried potato patties topped with spicy chutneys, curd, sev, and pomegranate seeds make for a lip-smacking chaat that is hard to resist. This dish is a Holi party essential.
Kanji Vada
Lentil-based fried vadas soaked in a tangy and fermented mustard-infused drink, Kanji Vada is a unique Holi delicacy. This light and probiotic-rich dish is best enjoyed chilled.
Masala Paneer Tikka
For a protein-rich option, marinated paneer cubes grilled to perfection with smoky flavors of spices and herbs make for a great Holi snack. Serve with mint chutney for an extra zing.
Matar Chaat
This tangy and spicy chaat made with green peas, mixed with chutneys and aromatic spices, is a light yet flavourful treat. It’s a great way to enjoy a healthy Holi snack.
Namak Para & Mathri
Crunchy, deep-fried Namak Para and Ajwain Mathri are perfect for munching throughout the day. These savoury delights pair well with tea and make a great festive snack.
Celebrate with Flavour!
Holi is not just about colours but also about relishing traditional delicacies that make the festival even more special. These 10 savoury dishes add the perfect touch to your celebrations, ensuring a festive feast filled with flavour and joy! Wishing you a colourful and delicious Holi 2025!
(Pic Credits: Freepik)
Trending Photos