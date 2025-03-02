Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866216https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/holi-2025-special-10-savoury-dishes-you-should-definitely-prepare-this-holi-to-elevate-your-festive-feast-2866216
NewsPhotosHoli 2025 Special: 10 Savoury Dishes You Should Definitely Prepare This Holi To Elevate Your Festive Feast! Holi 2025 Special: 10 Savoury Dishes You Should Definitely Prepare This Holi To Elevate Your Festive Feast!
photoDetails

Holi 2025 Special: 10 Savoury Dishes You Should Definitely Prepare This Holi To Elevate Your Festive Feast!

Holi 2025 Special: Celebrate Holi with a delightful spread of savoury dishes that add spice, crunch, and flavour to your celebrations!

 

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Follow Us

10 Savoury Dishes You Should Try This Holi

1/12
10 Savoury Dishes You Should Try This Holi

Holi, the "Festival of Colours," is a time of joy, laughter, and delicious food. While sweets like Gujiya and Malpua dominate the festive menu, savoury dishes add the perfect balance of spice and crunch to the celebrations. Holi is incomplete without an array of mouthwatering snacks and traditional delicacies that bring families and friends together. As we gear up to celebrate Holi 2025 on March 14th, here are 10 must-try savoury dishes that will make your festival even more delightful!

Follow Us

Dahi Bhalla Chaat

2/12
Dahi Bhalla Chaat

Soft and spongy lentil dumplings soaked in creamy yogurt, drizzled with tangy tamarind and spicy mint chutney, and topped with sev and pomegranate seeds—Dahi Bhalla Chaat is a refreshing and flavourful addition to any Holi celebration.

Follow Us

Kachori with Aloo Sabzi

3/12
Kachori with Aloo Sabzi

A crisp, flaky kachori filled with spiced lentils or peas, paired with a flavourful and tangy potato curry, makes for a perfect festive breakfast or snack. Serve it hot with a side of green chutney for a burst of flavour.

Follow Us

Chana Masala with Puri

4/12
Chana Masala with Puri

This iconic North Indian dish, featuring spiced chickpeas served with puffed puris, is a crowd-favourite. The rich and aromatic chana masala provides the perfect festive indulgence.

Follow Us

Spicy Masala Samosa

5/12
Spicy Masala Samosa

A crispy golden samosa filled with a spicy potato and pea stuffing is a must-have for Holi. Paired with tamarind or mint chutney, this classic snack is irresistible.

Follow Us

Moong Dal Pakoras & Bhajiyas

6/12
Moong Dal Pakoras & Bhajiyas

Holi celebrations are incomplete without crispy fritters! Moong dal pakoras and assorted bhajiyas (onion, spinach, and chili) make for a delicious tea-time snack when served with tangy chutneys.

Follow Us

Aloo Tikki Chaat

7/12
Aloo Tikki Chaat

Golden-fried potato patties topped with spicy chutneys, curd, sev, and pomegranate seeds make for a lip-smacking chaat that is hard to resist. This dish is a Holi party essential.

Follow Us

Kanji Vada

8/12
Kanji Vada

Lentil-based fried vadas soaked in a tangy and fermented mustard-infused drink, Kanji Vada is a unique Holi delicacy. This light and probiotic-rich dish is best enjoyed chilled.

Follow Us

Masala Paneer Tikka

9/12
Masala Paneer Tikka

For a protein-rich option, marinated paneer cubes grilled to perfection with smoky flavors of spices and herbs make for a great Holi snack. Serve with mint chutney for an extra zing.

Follow Us

Matar Chaat

10/12
Matar Chaat

This tangy and spicy chaat made with green peas, mixed with chutneys and aromatic spices, is a light yet flavourful treat. It’s a great way to enjoy a healthy Holi snack.

Follow Us

Namak Para & Mathri

11/12
Namak Para & Mathri

Crunchy, deep-fried Namak Para and Ajwain Mathri are perfect for munching throughout the day. These savoury delights pair well with tea and make a great festive snack.

Follow Us

Celebrate with Flavour!

12/12
Celebrate with Flavour!

Holi is not just about colours but also about relishing traditional delicacies that make the festival even more special. These 10 savoury dishes add the perfect touch to your celebrations, ensuring a festive feast filled with flavour and joy! Wishing you a colourful and delicious Holi 2025!

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

Follow Us
Holi 2025LifestyleHoli special RecipesSavoury Dishes for HoliBest Holi SnacksHoli Food IdeasIndian festival recipesTraditional Holi SnacksSpicy Holi DelightsEasy Holi RecipesHoli Party Food
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
8 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
7 Times Nora Fatehi Stunned With Her Glamorous Looks
camera icon8
title
haunted sites
Bhangarh To Ooty: THESE Are India's Most Haunted Paranormal Sites; A Popular Film Site On The List
camera icon7
title
Sikandar teaser
Sikandar Teaser: 5 Power-Packed Dialogues That Elevate Salman Khan’s Mass Appeal!
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For March 3- 9: Take A Vacation From Examining Love And Just Feel This Week, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK