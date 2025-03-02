Holi 2025 Special: 10 Savoury Dishes You Should Definitely Prepare This Holi To Elevate Your Festive Feast!

1 / 12

Holi, the "Festival of Colours," is a time of joy, laughter, and delicious food. While sweets like Gujiya and Malpua dominate the festive menu, savoury dishes add the perfect balance of spice and crunch to the celebrations. Holi is incomplete without an array of mouthwatering snacks and traditional delicacies that bring families and friends together. As we gear up to celebrate Holi 2025 on March 14th, here are 10 must-try savoury dishes that will make your festival even more delightful!