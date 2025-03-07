Holi 2025 Travel Guide: 10 Best Destinations In India To Experience The Vibrant Festival Of Colours

2 / 12

The birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura and the nearby town of Vrindavan are considered the epicentre of Holi celebrations in India. Known for its grand festivities, the towns come alive with vibrant colours, soulful music, and traditional performances. The streets of Vrindavan, especially around Banke Bihari Temple, are filled with pilgrims and locals celebrating with gulal (coloured powder) and water balloons. Don’t miss the famous Lathmar Holi in Barsana, where women playfully beat men with sticks during the celebrations.

Why Visit: - Historic temples and gopis (female devotees) reenacting Krishna’s leela (play) - Lathmar Holi – A unique and playful celebration in Barsana