Holi 2025: What Colours To Wear As Per Your Zodiac Sign?
As we welcome Holi 2025, why not choose your festive hues based on astrology? Each zodiac sign is associated with specific colours that enhance luck, happiness, and prosperity. Whether you're looking to boost confidence, attract good fortune, or simply align with cosmic energies, wearing the right colour can make a difference.
Holi is a celebration of life, happiness, and vivid hues. Selecting the appropriate colours depending on your zodiac sign will help to boost luck, increase harmony, and magnify good energy. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astrologer, NumroVani shares what colours to wear according to your zodiac.
Aries
Under Mars, Aries is strong, vivacious, and intensely passionate. Your fiery nature will be complemented by shades of red, orange, and vivid pink, which also will increase your confidence. These hues will also inspire excitement, thereby enabling you to maximize this celebratory event.
Taurus
Taurus values stability and beauty; Venus is your ruling planet. Earthy and calming colors such white, pastel pink, and green will draw luck and improve your inner serenity. These hues will also help you to strengthen your relationship with plenty and the surroundings.
Gemini
Mercury rules Gemini; she is energetic, inquisitive, and constantly ready for a fresh journey. For you this Holi, yellow, sky blue, and light green are perfect since they inspire creativity, mental clarity, and good communication, thereby defining you as the life of the festival.
Cancer
Under the Moon, cancer is quite emotional sensitive and insightful. Emotional stability and inner peace will come from soft, soothing colors such sea green, pearl white, and silver. These colors will also assist you to relate with your side of nurturing and compassion.
Leo
Leo excels in strong, royal colours with the Sun as your guide. Shades of gold, rich orange, and brilliant yellow will accentuate your leadership abilities and assist you to shine. These colours will also accentuate your innate charm and draw respect and success.
Virgo
Mercury-ruled Virgos earthiness, practicality, and accuracy. Shades of green, beige, and light brown will ground you, provide mental clarity, and concentrate. These hues will also support your analytical approach and help you remain calm.
Libra
Venus guides Libra; she radiates harmony, grace, and charm. While you accentuate your inherent elegance and beauty this Holi, light and pastel tones such as pink, lavender, and baby blue will balance and calm your relationships.
Scorpio
Pluto and Mars dominate Scorpio, hence indicating depth, mystery, and change. Your magnetic aura and intuition will be enhanced by strong colors including maroon, black, and dark purple. These colors will also enable you to welcome transformation and maximize your own strength.
Sagittarius
Under Jupiter, Sagittarius is active, free-spirited, and hopeful. Bright colors like purple, orange, and turquoise will boost your energy, draw luck, and inspire fresh travel and learning prospects.
Capricorn
Capricorn likes structure, discipline, and fortitude under Saturn as your ruler. While drawing success and stability, deep blue, gray, and dark green will help you stay anchored. These colors will also accentuate your diligence and will.
Aquarius
Under Saturn and Uranus, Aquarius is inventive, unusual, and forward-looking. Your visionary perspective will be improved by electric blue, violet, and silver; these colors will also inspire creativity and excitement for your Holi festivities.
Pisces
Under Jupiter and Neptune, Pisces is artistic, imaginative, and perceptive. This Holi will be a very satisfying event if you choose soft colors such as sea green, lilac, and aquamarine to boost your emotional depth, spiritual connection, and creative inspiration.
