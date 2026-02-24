Holi 2026: From Mathura to Hampi, 10 must-visit places in India to experience the 'Festival of Colours'
Holi 2026 is the perfect time to travel and experience India’s most vibrant Festival of Colours in iconic destinations from Mathura to Hampi. Discover the top 10 places where culture, tradition, music, and celebrations come alive in the most colourful way.
Holi 2026
Holi 2026 is the perfect time to plan a colourful and unforgettable trip. Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi brings people together with music, dance, sweets, and vibrant gulal. While Holi is celebrated across India, some places are especially famous for their unique traditions and grand celebrations.
If you are planning a Holi getaway in 2026, here are 10 amazing places in India where you can experience the festival in a truly special way:-
Mathura – The Birthplace of Lord Krishna
Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is one of the most famous places to celebrate Holi. It is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Holi here is deeply connected to Krishna’s stories and traditions. The celebrations last for several days and include temple rituals, cultural programs, and colourful processions.
Vrindavan – Phoolon Ki Holi Experience
Vrindavan is known for its spiritual and joyful Holi celebrations. One of the most unique events here is “Phoolon Ki Holi,” where flowers are used instead of colours. The atmosphere in temples is magical, with devotional songs and dance.
Barsana – Famous Lathmar Holi
Barsana is known for its special Lathmar Holi. In this tradition, women playfully hit men with sticks, while men try to protect themselves. This fun event attracts tourists from all over India and abroad. It usually happens a few days before the main Holi celebration.
Jaipur – Royal and Cultural Holi
Jaipur offers a grand and traditional Holi celebration. The Pink City hosts cultural programs, folk dances, music performances, and royal-style festivities. Many heritage hotels also organise special Holi events for visitors.
Udaipur – Celebrate Holi Like Royalty
Udaipur is famous for its royal Holika Dahan ceremony. The Mewar royal family participates in the traditional rituals, making it a beautiful cultural experience. The city’s lakes and palaces add charm to the celebration.
Delhi – Modern and Lively Holi Parties
Delhi offers a mix of traditional and modern Holi celebrations. From community gatherings to large Holi parties with DJs and rain dances, the capital city has something for everyone. Many people also celebrate in temples and residential societies.
Mumbai – Bollywood Style Celebration
Mumbai celebrates Holi with high energy and glamour. Many clubs and event organisers host colourful Holi parties with music, dance, and celebrity appearances. It is a great place if you enjoy lively and trendy celebrations.
Varanasi – Spiritual and Cultural Holi
Varanasi celebrates Holi with devotion and enthusiasm. The ghats come alive with colours, music, and traditional songs. Celebrating Holi near the Ganga River gives a unique spiritual feeling.
Anandpur Sahib – Hola Mohalla
In Punjab, Anandpur Sahib celebrates Hola Mohalla around the same time as Holi. It is organised by the Sikh community and includes martial arts performances, prayers, and community meals. It offers a powerful cultural experience.
Hampi – South India’s Unique Holi
Hampi in Karnataka is becoming a popular Holi destination. The celebrations include music, dance, and colour play against the backdrop of ancient ruins. It offers a mix of history and fun.
Holi is not just a festival, it’s a feeling that turns streets into stages, strangers into friends, and moments into lifelong memories. Whether you choose to celebrate in the spiritual lanes of Mathura, the royal courtyards of Rajasthan, or the lively ghats of Varanasi, Holi 2026 promises colours, culture, and pure joy like nowhere else in the world. So pack your white outfits, carry your festive spirit, and get ready to experience India at its most vibrant and unforgettable best.
Trending Photos