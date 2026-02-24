Holi 2026: From Mathura to Hampi, 10 must-visit places in India to experience the 'Festival of Colours'

1 / 12

Holi 2026 is the perfect time to plan a colourful and unforgettable trip. Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi brings people together with music, dance, sweets, and vibrant gulal. While Holi is celebrated across India, some places are especially famous for their unique traditions and grand celebrations.

If you are planning a Holi getaway in 2026, here are 10 amazing places in India where you can experience the festival in a truly special way:-