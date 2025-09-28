Advertisement
Horoscope Today, September 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Release What No Longer Serves You

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:Sep 28, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Your energy inspires action, take bold steps toward your goals today. Trust your instincts and embrace opportunities that push you closer to fulfilling both your personal and professional aspirations with confidence.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Find serenity in simplicity, slow down and enjoy life’s small joys. These grounding practices calm your mind, strengthen emotional balance, and prepare you for challenges ahead with renewed focus. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Your communication skills shine, express yourself with confidence. Networking or collaborating opens doors to exciting opportunities, helping you share your vision and expand your personal and professional horizons meaningfully. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Nurture relationships with heartfelt conversations. Sharing openly builds deeper connections and creates harmony, leaving you feeling supported and valued by those who care about your emotional well-being.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Recognition empowers you, own your accomplishments with pride. Use this momentum to set ambitious goals, knowing your natural charisma and dedication will attract opportunities aligned with your passions and vision. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Reorganize and declutter, clearing physical and mental space reduces stress and enhances productivity. This refreshed approach helps you focus on tasks that matter most, bringing clarity and calm to your day.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Kindness creates harmony, offer encouragement to someone who needs it. These thoughtful gestures strengthen relationships, building emotional connections that bring joy to both you and those around you. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Transformation is unfolding, embrace new perspectives and release what no longer serves you. These changes create room for powerful growth, aligning your journey with your deepest aspirations and purpose. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Adventure fuels your spirit, explore new opportunities or environments that excite you. These experiences broaden your perspective and inspire creativity, helping you grow personally and professionally with renewed enthusiasm. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Dedication ensures progress, keep working steadily toward your long-term goals. Each step you take now strengthens your foundation for meaningful success and enduring accomplishments in the future.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Collaborative energy thrives, join forces with people who share your vision. Together, you’ll transform innovative ideas into tangible results, creating impactful progress in your shared endeavors. 

 

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Quiet reflection heals, spend time journaling or meditating to process emotions. This stillness provides clarity, helping you approach upcoming decisions with confidence and emotional balance. 

