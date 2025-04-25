Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
As Scorching summer is here, its obvious to look for a perfect bikini or beach wear looks, what's best then an celebrity inspired look? Here's are seven best beachwear goals dropped by fashionista Janhvi Kapoor, take a look!
Yellow-Mellow!
Jahnvi Kapoor is this yellow swimwear made a perfect beach statement a must to recreat this beach season.
Beach Glam
Jahnvi Kapoor drop perfect beach glam in this swimwear, a must-try outfit for making a head turning statement style.
Pink Swimwear
What's not perfect in Pink? yes! this ultimate swimwear is a must-pick this summer to make a head turning statement style.
Swim In Silver Ft. Janhvi
Don't know what colour to pick this summer? go with this silver coloured swimsuit a perfect beach outfit to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe.
Water Baby - Janhvi Kapoor
Jahnvi Kapoor exauds water baby vibes in this beachwear a must-try for head turning statement style.
Bold In Black
Jahnvi Kapoor turned bold in this black swimwear, as this aesthatically goes right with the beach girl theme. a look to must-recreat this beachseason.
Floral Swimsuit
Jahnvi Kapoor's look stunning in this floral swimsuit as she exauds glam and perfect beach girl vibes in this must-try swimsuit.
(All Images: @JanhviKapoor/ Instagram)
