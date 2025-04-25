Advertisement
NewsPhotosHotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor

As Scorching summer is here, its obvious to look for a perfect bikini or beach wear looks, what's best then an celebrity inspired look? Here's are seven best beachwear goals dropped by fashionista Janhvi Kapoor, take a look! 

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
Yellow-Mellow!

1/7
Yellow-Mellow!

Jahnvi Kapoor is this yellow swimwear made a perfect beach statement a must to recreat this beach season. 

Beach Glam

2/7
Beach Glam

Jahnvi Kapoor drop perfect beach glam in this swimwear, a must-try outfit for making a head turning statement style. 

Pink Swimwear

3/7
Pink Swimwear

What's not perfect in Pink? yes! this ultimate swimwear is a must-pick this summer to make a head turning statement style. 

Swim In Silver Ft. Janhvi

4/7
Swim In Silver Ft. Janhvi

Don't know what colour to pick this summer? go with this silver coloured swimsuit a perfect beach outfit to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe. 

Water Baby - Janhvi Kapoor

5/7
Water Baby - Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor exauds water baby vibes in this beachwear a must-try for head turning statement style. 

Bold In Black

6/7
Bold In Black

Jahnvi Kapoor turned bold in this black swimwear, as this aesthatically goes right with the beach girl theme. a look to must-recreat this beachseason. 

Floral Swimsuit

7/7
Floral Swimsuit

Jahnvi Kapoor's look stunning in this floral swimsuit as she exauds glam and perfect beach girl vibes in this must-try swimsuit. 

(All Images: @JanhviKapoor/ Instagram) 

