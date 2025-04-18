Advertisement
Hotness Alert: 7 Bollywood Divas Who Served Major Beachwear Goals

Beachwear Goals: As the beach season kicks in, finding the perfect swimwear becomes a top priority for beach lovers. Luckily, Bollywood’s fashion-forward actresses are serving major style inspiration with their envy-worthy vacation looks. From chic bikinis to elegant cover-ups, here’s your dose of beachwear inspo straight from the wardrobes of B-Town's most glamorous stars.

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor

1/7
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is another Bollywood stunner who never shies away from making a splash in stylish swimwear. Known for turning heads with every look, she looked radiant in a floral bikini set, perfectly paired with a pink mini skirt. A sun-kissed photo moment that screamed effortless glam, This pink Bikini look is a worthy to re-create this summer season. 

 

Palak Tiwari

2/7
Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari served major style goals in a Pinterest-worthy swimwear look, pairing it with blue and black shorts that screamed girly-chic vibes. It’s a beach OOTD that’s equal parts trendy and fun — definitely one to recreate. 

Ananya Panday

3/7
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday turned up the heat in a dazzling golden bikini, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Radiating beach glam with every pose, her look was the perfect blend of bold and beautiful — a true head-turner made for golden hour goals.

Neha Sharma

4/7
Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma, who often grabs headlines for her head-turning style, made a striking statement in this bold swimwear look. Effortlessly blending elegance with edge, her beach ensemble was nothing short of iconic,  proving once again that she knows how to own the spotlight, even by the shore.

 

Kriti Sanon

5/7
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon—who proudly calls herself a water baby—opted for a stylish yet comfy look. She teamed a printed blue bikini top with a matching high-waisted, figure-hugging solid blue skirt featuring a chic slit. A refreshing twist on the classic two-piece, Kriti’s beach pick was effortlessly perfect, a look to steal and make a striking fashion statement. 

 

Manushi Chhillar

6/7
Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar wears many hats, and being a fashionista is effortlessly one of them. Her summer swimwear choices speak volumes—like the chic monokini she styled to perfection. But what truly stole the show was the sheer black cover-up she layered over it, turning heads and earning a well-deserved spot in our fashion archives.  

Alia Bhatt

7/7
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known for her glam Instagram moments, but in real life, she often opts for effortless, understated style. Her Faye swimsuit, featuring a plunging neckline, scooped-back silhouette, and sporty contrast detailing. It’s modest beach dressing done right, take your inspo and re-create this look in your next beach vacation. 

(All Images: Instagram) 

