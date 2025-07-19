Hotness Alert! 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Slayed In Chic Bold Fashion
Janhvi Kapoor has always turned heads with her bold fashion statements. Here are seven glamorous looks from the diva's style book that prove she's a trendsetter.
Beach Look
Janhvi Kapoor proves she’s a true trendsetter in this floral bikini look, as floral prints continue to dominate the fashion scene, making waves in style.
Shimmery Look
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a silver shimmery look, radiating glam and grace as she turns heads with her sparkling style.
Hotness Alert
Janhvi Kapoor raises the heat in this red latex dress, turning up the glam factor with a bold and fiery look that demands attention wherever she goes.
Bold In Black
Janhvi Kapoor’s look is a bold fashion statement, as the diva effortlessly blending confidence and style.
Water Baby
Janhvi Kapoor raises the heat in this glamorous look, proving she's a true water baby with her effortless charm and style.
After-Party Look
Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight with her stunning after-party look, leaving everyone in awe as the diva effortlessly turned heads.
Silver Glam
Janhvi Kapoor's silver bodycon look is sizzling hot and impossible to ignore, setting the style bar high with its perfect blend of elegance and allure.
(All Images: @janhvikapoor/ Instagram)
