Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2919229https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/hotness-alert-7-times-janhvi-kapoor-turned-up-the-heat-in-bold-swim-looks-2919229
NewsPhotosHotness Alert! 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Turned Up The Heat In Bold Swim Looks
photoDetails

Hotness Alert! 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Turned Up The Heat In Bold Swim Looks

With the scorching summer in full swing, it’s only natural to hunt for the perfect bikini or beachwear look. Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is serving major beach fashion goals — here are seven of her boldest and most stunning beachwear looks to inspire your summer wardrobe!

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Bold In Black

1/7
Bold In Black

Janhvi Kapoor turned bold in this black swimwear, as this aesthatically goes right with the beach girl theme. a look to must-recreat this beachseason. 

Follow Us

Pink Swimwear

2/7
Pink Swimwear

What's not perfect in Pink? yes! this ultimate swimwear is a must-pick this summer to make a head turning statement style. 

Follow Us

Yellow-Mellow!

3/7
Yellow-Mellow!

Janhvi Kapoor is this yellow swimwear made a perfect beach statement a must to recreat this beach season. 

Follow Us

Beach Glam

4/7
Beach Glam

 Janhvi Kapoor drop perfect beach glam in this swimwear, a must-try outfit for making a head turning statement style. 

Follow Us

Swim In Silver Ft. Janhvi

5/7
Swim In Silver Ft. Janhvi

Don't know what colour to pick this summer? go with this silver coloured swimsuit a perfect beach outfit to steal from Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe. 

Follow Us

Water Baby - Janhvi Kapoor

6/7
Water Baby - Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor exauds water baby vibes in this beachwear a must-try for head turning statement style. 

Follow Us

Floral Swimsuit

7/7
Floral Swimsuit

Janhvi Kapoor's look stunning in this floral swimsuit as she exauds glam and perfect beach girl vibes in this must-try swimsuit. 

(All Images: @JanhviKapoor/ Instagram) 

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Morning Drinks
10 Morning Drinks To Improve Your Digestive Health
camera icon10
title
QS World Rankings 2026
QS World Rankings 2026: From IIT Delhi To Anna University- Check List of Top 10 Indian Universities
camera icon9
title
Feeling Low This Rainy Season: 8 Herbal Teas Can Boost Your Immunity
camera icon8
title
Pet care in monsoon
Is Your Pet Monsoon Ready: 7 Care Tips For Your Furry Friend
camera icon8
title
ChatGPT
ChatGPT Wants To Taste Pizza, To Cry And Not Have An Answer- Fall In Love With...; If It Become Human For A Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK