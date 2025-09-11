Advertisement
NewsPhotosHotness Alert! 9 Times Disha Patani Ruled Bikini Fashion
Hotness Alert! 9 Times Disha Patani Ruled Bikini Fashion

Disha Patani Bikini Looks: If you’re wondering what to wear on your next beach getaway, look no further. Bollywood star Disha Patani's beach wardrobe is all about trendy bikini styles - from fringed to strapless each making a bold fashion statement. For a dose of stylish and bold beach fashion inspo, check out Disha Patani's stunning bikini looks.

9 Times Disha Patani Breaks The Internet With Bold Beach Fashion 

Updated:Sep 11, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Baby Blue Bikini Look

1/9
Baby Blue Bikini Look

Disha Patani is a true water baby in this baby-blue bikini, making a stunning statement for beach fashion. Her striking pose further elevates the look, making it a must-try outfit for style game. 

Fringed Bikini Look

2/9
Fringed Bikini Look

Disha Patani strikes a stunning pose in the sunlight, rocking an orange fringed bikini - a look totally worth stealing from her wardrobe.

Pastel Pink Bikini Look

3/9
Pastel Pink Bikini Look

 Disha Patani stuns in a pastel pink bikini, exuding soft glam with a touch of boldness. The dreamy shade adds a fresh twist to beachwear, making it a perfect pick for those who love subtle yet striking fashion.

Green Bikini Look

4/9
Green Bikini Look

 Disha Patani turns heads in a chic mint green bikini, serving major beach goals with her effortless charm, making this look a must pick for anyone looking to ace beach fashion.

Light-Shade Bikini Look

5/9
Light-Shade Bikini Look

Bikini fashion is incomplete without light shades, and Disha makes a striking statement in a cream-colored bikini.

Yellow Bikini Look

6/9
Yellow Bikini Look

Disha Patani raises the heat in a yellow bikini, flaunting her curves in a look that set the internet abuzz - a style statement worth stealing.

Pink Bikini Look

7/9
Pink Bikini Look

Disha’s floral printed pink bikini look adds a vibrant touch to beach fashion, for a perfect beach fashion its a must-try look. 

Blue Bikini Look

8/9
Blue Bikini Look

Disha Patani never shies away from making a stunning statement, this time in a sea-blue bikini by the pool -  a look worth stealing for your next beach visit.

Purple Bikini Look

9/9
Purple Bikini Look

Disha Patani stuns in a purple bikini, serving the ultimate summer-girl vibe with its dark shade - a perfect pick for a beach getaway.

(All Images: @dishapatani/ Instagram)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK