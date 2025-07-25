How Can You Stay Energetic During Sawan Fasting? Try These 7 Health Tips

photoDetails

english

2936687

Fasting during Sawan can be spiritually rewarding but also physically demanding. Here is 7 health tips you must follow during Sawan to stay energetic which includes focus on hydration, eat energy-boosting foods like bananas and sabudana and include healthy fats such as nuts and ghee. Don't include deep-fried food as it can cause sluggishness, so, instead opt for light and nutritious meals. During fasting, ensure adequate rest, practice gentle yoga or walking and most importantly listen to your body’s needs. These 7 health tips will help you maintain your energy.