How Can You Stay Energetic During Sawan Fasting? Try These 7 Health Tips
Fasting during Sawan can be spiritually rewarding but also physically demanding. Here is 7 health tips you must follow during Sawan to stay energetic which includes focus on hydration, eat energy-boosting foods like bananas and sabudana and include healthy fats such as nuts and ghee. Don't include deep-fried food as it can cause sluggishness, so, instead opt for light and nutritious meals. During fasting, ensure adequate rest, practice gentle yoga or walking and most importantly listen to your body’s needs. These 7 health tips will help you maintain your energy.
Stay Hydrated:
Stay Hydrated: During Sawan, drink plenty of water, coconut water, or herbal teas throughout the day as fasting can lead to dehydration and especially during the humid weather. And staying hydrated helps to maintain energy levels and keeps headaches and fatigue at bay.
Eat Energy-Boosting Foods:
Eat Energy-Boosting Foods: Foods like bananas, sabudana (tapioca), sweet potatoes, and dry fruits in your meals as these foods are rich in carbs and nutrients that offer sustained energy. And having small or frequent meals during fast can avoid energy crashes. And remember not to skip morning meals before starting your fast.
Include Healthy Fats:
Include Healthy Fats: Good fats from nuts, seeds, and ghee help you stay full longer and also provide steady energy. These healthy foods are especially helpful during long fasting hours. And remember, just a spoonful of ghee or a handful of almonds can make a huge difference during fasting in Sawan.
Avoid Deep-Fried Foods:
Avoid Deep-Fried Foods: Fried snacks may be tempting, but they lead to sluggishness and can cause bloating. So, during fasting in Sawan, opt for steamed, roasted, or lightly sautéed options instead, as light meals are easier to digest and keep your energy balanced.
Prioritize Rest and Sleep:
Prioritize Rest and Sleep: Fasting can be physically demanding, and it's important to make sure you get enough rest. So, aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep and take short breaks in between if you feel drained. During fasting, rest keeps fatigue under control.
Practice Light Exercise or Yoga:
Practice Light Exercise or Yoga: Gentle yoga or a short walk can improve energy and circulation during fasting. But avoid intense workouts as they may cause exhaustion, and focus on breathing exercises more to stay calm and energized throughout the whole day.
Listen to Your Body:
Listen to Your Body: Every body reacts differently to fasting and if you feel dizzy, extremely weak or unwell, its completely fine to break your fast. As fasting should be considered as spiritual fasting not a strain on your health.
DISCLAIMER:-
DISCLAIMER:- This photo gallery is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.
