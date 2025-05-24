How To Identify Real And Fake Pineapple At Home: Check Simple Test Tricks For THIS Summer

3 / 19

Real Pineapple: A naturally ripened pineapple will have a golden-yellow hue that spreads evenly from the base to the top. The skin should be firm with a slight give when pressed.

Fake Pineapple: Artificially ripened ones may appear too uniformly yellow or have an unnatural shine due to wax coating. Some may look perfect but feel unusually soft or spongy in spots.

Quick Tip: Avoid pineapples that are overly green (unripe) or those with dark orange patches (overripe).