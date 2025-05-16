Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901831https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/how-to-identify-real-or-fake-mango-at-home-simple-tricks-for-a-safe-summer-2901831
NewsPhotosHow To Identify Real or Fake Mango At Home: Simple Tricks For A Safe Summer
photoDetails

How To Identify Real or Fake Mango At Home: Simple Tricks For A Safe Summer

By following these simple tips, you can easily distinguish between real and fake mangoes and enjoy the summer fruit season without worry. Whether it's checking the color, smell, or texture, each of these signs can give you clues about the authenticity of your mango. Make sure to consume mangoes from reliable sources, and if possible, opt for naturally ripened fruits to ensure a safe and healthy summer.

 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
Follow Us

How To Identify Real or Fake Mango At Home

1/10
How To Identify Real or Fake Mango At Home

Mangoes are undoubtedly one of the most loved fruits worldwide, especially during the summer. With their sweet and tangy taste, they add a refreshing burst of flavor to any meal. However, with the growing demand for mangoes, it's becoming increasingly important to differentiate between a real and a fake mango. Fake or artificially ripened mangoes can pose serious health risks, so it's crucial to be able to spot the difference. Here are some simple tricks you can use at home to ensure that you're picking up the right mango this summer.

 

Follow Us

1. Check the Shape and Size

2/10
1. Check the Shape and Size

Real Mango: A genuine mango typically has a smooth, oval or kidney-like shape. Depending on the variety, the size can range from small to large, but it will have a consistent shape with slight curvature on the sides. For example, Alphonso mangoes are smaller and slightly rounder compared to other varieties.

Fake Mango: Artificially ripened mangoes may have an irregular shape or look somewhat distorted. Their size may be larger than the usual variety, as these are often pumped up with chemicals or water to appear bigger and juicier.

Follow Us

2. Examine the Skin Colour

3/10
2. Examine the Skin Colour

Real Mango: Mangoes come in a variety of colors depending on the type and ripeness. Common colors range from green to yellow, red, or orange. A ripe mango will have a vibrant, natural blend of these colors, with no overly uniform patches. Yellow mangoes, for instance, should have a bright yellow tone without any green streaks, unless they are of a particular unripe variety.

Fake Mango: Artificial mangoes might have unnatural, uniform coloring, and an overly shiny appearance due to wax or other coatings used to enhance their look. This can be a red flag. Additionally, fake mangoes may have a color that doesn’t match the variety — like a greenish-yellow mango that should be more orange.

Follow Us

3. Smell the Mango

4/10
3. Smell the Mango

Real Mango: One of the easiest ways to identify a genuine mango is by its fragrance. A real mango, when ripe, has a sweet, tropical aroma that’s hard to miss. The fragrance is usually strongest near the stem area. If the mango is unripe, it may not have a strong scent, but it will still have a subtle, fresh smell.

Fake Mango: If the mango has no fragrance or an odd, chemical-like smell, it's a sign it may have been artificially ripened. Fake mangoes might be treated with chemicals such as calcium carbide, which can cause them to lack the natural aroma of a ripe fruit.

Follow Us

4. Feel the Mango's Texture

5/10
4. Feel the Mango's Texture

Real Mango: A ripe mango will feel firm but yield slightly to gentle pressure, especially near the stem. It should not feel too soft or mushy unless it’s overripe. The skin of a real mango is usually smooth, though some varieties may have small bumps or rough patches.

Fake Mango: Fake mangoes are often ripened quickly with chemicals, and as a result, they might feel unnaturally firm, with no give when gently pressed. They could also feel too hard or overly soft, with inconsistencies in the texture. Overly smooth or shiny skin can also indicate the use of chemicals or wax coatings.

Follow Us

5. Look at the Stem

6/10
5. Look at the Stem

Real Mango: A fresh mango will have a small, dried-out stem. The stem should appear natural and not shiny or overly glossy. The absence of a stem or an unusually thick stem could also be a sign of artificial ripening.

Fake Mango: A mango with a shiny or unnatural-looking stem might have been artificially treated to appear fresh longer. The stem might also appear thicker or more pronounced than normal, as some fake mangoes are altered during the ripening process to look "perfect."

Follow Us

6. Check for Black Spots or Imperfections

7/10
6. Check for Black Spots or Imperfections

Real Mango: A real mango may have minor imperfections such as small black spots, dents, or wrinkles on the skin, especially if it's naturally ripened. These are harmless and often a sign of a naturally grown fruit.

Fake Mango: Fake mangoes, on the other hand, tend to have flawless skin with no visible imperfections. If a mango looks too perfect to be true, it's probably not. Perfectly smooth mangoes are often an indicator that they have been treated with chemicals or wax.

Follow Us

7. Water Test for Artificial Ripening

8/10
7. Water Test for Artificial Ripening

Real Mango: If you're still uncertain, you can try the water test. Take a bowl of water and place the mango in it. A real mango will sink to the bottom or remain neutrally buoyant in the water.

Fake Mango: Mangoes that have been artificially ripened with chemicals often float or hover just below the surface due to their excessive water content. This is an easy way to detect if a mango has been tampered with.

Follow Us

8. Trust Your Source

9/10
8. Trust Your Source

When in doubt, always purchase mangoes from trusted sources or local markets that you know follow ethical farming practices. Many fruit vendors use natural ripening methods, ensuring you get the most authentic mangoes without harmful chemicals. If you're buying from a supermarket, check for certifications or labels that indicate the fruit was ripened naturally.

 

Follow Us

Health Risks of Fake Mangoes

10/10
Health Risks of Fake Mangoes

Consuming mangoes that have been artificially ripened with chemicals like calcium carbide poses serious health risks. This chemical is known to cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, and in the long term, it may affect the liver, kidneys, and even the skin. Moreover, the wax coating used to make mangoes look shinier can be harmful when ingested. Therefore, it’s essential to make sure that the mangoes you eat are safe and natural.

 

Follow Us
real vs fake mangofake mangoReal MangoMangohow to identify fake mango
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Tournament
Top 10 Contenders For IPL 2025 Player Of The Tournament: Sunil Narine, Sai Sudarshan & more - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers
THIS 11-Year-Old Girl Is Making Heads Turn With Her Einstein-Level IQ - Meet Kashvi, CBSE Class 10 Prodigy Who Scored...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli Test retirement
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
camera icon8
title
biggest airports in India by area
7 Biggest Indian Airports By Area, Delhi Ranks... Mumbai Is In 7th Position
camera icon20
title
WTC Final 2025 prize money
What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK