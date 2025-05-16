How To Identify Real or Fake Mango At Home: Simple Tricks For A Safe Summer

2 / 10

Real Mango: A genuine mango typically has a smooth, oval or kidney-like shape. Depending on the variety, the size can range from small to large, but it will have a consistent shape with slight curvature on the sides. For example, Alphonso mangoes are smaller and slightly rounder compared to other varieties.

Fake Mango: Artificially ripened mangoes may have an irregular shape or look somewhat distorted. Their size may be larger than the usual variety, as these are often pumped up with chemicals or water to appear bigger and juicier.