How To Keep Insects Away From Your Home This Monsoon? Check Genius Hacks

As the first rains bring relief from the summer heat, they also open the floodgates for a parade of pests. Monsoons create damp, humid environments perfect for insects and pests to thrive inside our homes. From buzzing mosquitoes to sneaky lizards, every corner becomes a potential breeding ground. But you don’t need chemical-laden solutions to keep them away.

Here’s a comprehensive guide with targeted solutions for different common household invaders during the rainy season.