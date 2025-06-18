How To Keep Insects Away From Your Home This Monsoon? Check Genius Hacks
Say goodbye to pests this rainy season with these smart, natural, and science-backed ways to keep your home insect-free.
As the first rains bring relief from the summer heat, they also open the floodgates for a parade of pests. Monsoons create damp, humid environments perfect for insects and pests to thrive inside our homes. From buzzing mosquitoes to sneaky lizards, every corner becomes a potential breeding ground. But you don’t need chemical-laden solutions to keep them away.
Here’s a comprehensive guide with targeted solutions for different common household invaders during the rainy season.
Mosquitoes: Use Camphor and Lemon to Keep Them at Bay
Mosquitoes thrive in standing water and damp areas. Burn camphor in closed rooms or place a bowl of camphor with lemon peels near windows. Its strong aroma repels mosquitoes effectively. Adding citronella oil to a diffuser also creates a natural barrier. Make sure there’s no stagnant water in flower pots, AC trays, or old tires.
Cockroaches: Bay Leaves and Baking Soda to the Rescue
Cockroaches multiply fast during monsoons. To keep them away, mix equal parts of baking soda and sugar and sprinkle the mixture under sinks and corners. The sugar attracts them, while baking soda kills them. Also, placing bay leaves in kitchen drawers and cabinets can help keep them away naturally.
Ants: Use White Vinegar Spray
Rain often floods ant colonies, pushing them indoors. Mix equal parts white vinegar and water and spray it along ant trails, windowsills, and kitchen surfaces. The strong smell disrupts their pheromone trails. You can also sprinkle cinnamon powder at entry points for added protection.
Houseflies: Trap Them with Apple Cider Vinegar
Flies are attracted to the smell of rotting food and sugary liquids. Create a fly trap by pouring apple cider vinegar in a bowl, covering it with cling film, and poking holes on top. Flies are drawn in but can’t escape. Clean your trash bins regularly and keep your kitchen counters dry.
Termites: Neem Oil for Wooden Protection
Wooden furniture becomes a termite hotspot in the rainy season. Mix neem oil with water and spray it over wooden shelves, doors, and furniture. Neem acts as a natural termite repellent. Also, ensure proper ventilation in wooden cupboards to keep moisture levels low.
Lizards: Use Onion and Garlic as Natural Repellents
Lizards hate the pungent smell of onion and garlic. Keep slices near corners, kitchen counters, or window sills. You can also make a garlic spray by boiling garlic in water and using the liquid to spritz lizard-prone areas. Keeping the lights off in empty rooms can also prevent insect attraction, thereby cutting off their food source.
Spiders: Peppermint Oil Keeps Them Away
Spiders often emerge from their hiding during the monsoon to find shelter. Mix 10 drops of peppermint oil with water and spray it along cracks, windows, and behind furniture. Peppermint acts as a natural deterrent while also giving your home a fresh scent.
Silverfish: Use Cloves to Protect Your Books and Clothes
Silverfish love damp, dark environments and feed on paper and fabrics. Place whole cloves in wardrobes, drawers, and bookshelves. The strong scent deters them effectively. Also, consider using moisture absorbers like silica gel packets in storage areas.
Fruit Flies: Wine and Dish Soap Trap
Fruit flies gather around ripe fruits and garbage bins. Create a trap using a small bowl of red wine with a drop of dish soap. The flies are drawn to the wine, fall in, and can’t escape due to the soap’s surface tension-breaking properties.
Millipedes and Centipedes: Keep the Bathroom Dry
These creepy crawlers love moist, cool places like bathrooms. Regularly clean tiles with phenyl or borax solution. Ensure that no water is collecting in drains and fix any leaks promptly. Also, placing dry neem leaves in corners can deter them naturally.
Bed Bugs: Use Clove Oil or Turmeric Spray
Bed bugs can sneak into mattresses and pillows during the damp monsoon weather. Mix clove oil or turmeric powder with water and spray over the bed, mattress corners, and headboards. Regular sun-drying of bed linens and vacuuming helps keep them at bay.
Earwigs: Citrus Peels and Newspaper Traps
Earwigs hide in damp newspaper piles or under doormats. Place rolled-up wet newspapers with citrus peels overnight to attract them. Dispose of the trap the next morning. Keep paper waste dry and avoid storing it in humid rooms.
Moths: Use Lavender Pouches in Wardrobes
Clothes moths thrive in dark, damp closets. Hang small cloth pouches filled with dried lavender or cedar chips in your wardrobe. Avoid overstuffing closets and make sure clothes are fully dry before storing.
Carpet Beetles: Vacuum and Lemon Spray
Carpet beetles feed on wool, carpets, and upholstery. Vacuum thoroughly and spray a solution of lemon juice and water on affected areas. The citrus deters them without harming the fabric.
Drain Flies: Boiling Water and Vinegar Solution
If you notice tiny flies near kitchen or bathroom drains, they’re likely drain flies. Pour a mixture of boiling water, baking soda, and vinegar down the drain to eliminate eggs and larvae. Use this at least twice a week during the rainy season.
The monsoon season doesn’t have to be synonymous with bugs, bites, and creepy crawlies. With the right natural remedies and a bit of prevention, your home can stay peaceful, pest-free, and pleasant.
Keep your surroundings dry, seal gaps, and stay proactive. Your clean, serene monsoon home awaits!
