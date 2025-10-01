How To Remove Fridge Stains Easily - 8 Effective Home Remedies That Work Wonders

Advertisement
How To Make Your Fridge Shine Easily: Keeping your fridge clean is important, not just for looks but also for hygiene. Over time, spills, food marks, and sticky stains can build up, making the fridge smell bad and look untidy. With simple home remedies, you can easily remove stains and keep your fridge clean. From baking soda hacks to steam cleaning, here are eight simple and safe home remedies to get rid of fridge stains with everyday items.

Keep your fridge clean and fresh by getting rid of dirty smells and cockroach breeding. Follow these cleaning hacks with easy home remedies to keep your fridge odour-free every day.

 

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Toothpaste

Apply non-gel toothpaste on the stain, scrub lightly and rinse. Toothpaste acts as a mild cleanser.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice’s natural acidity helps remove tough stains and leaves a fresh scent. Rub on the stain and rinse.

Baking Soda

Mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda in a cup of water. Apply to the stain, scrub gently, and wipe clean.

Salt Scrub

Sprinkle salt over the stain, add a little lemon juice, scrub gently. Works on stubborn marks.

Vinegar Solution

Mix vinegar and water in equal amounts. Spray it on the stain, leave it for 5 minutes, and then wipe it clean.

Soap and Warm Water

Mix mild soap with warm water, dip a cloth or sponge, gently scrub the fridge stain, and wipe it clean.

Olive Oil

Put a few drops on a soft cloth and rub the sticky spot. It removes stains without using strong chemicals.

Steam Cleaning

Put a bowl of hot water inside the fridge and close the door for 10 –15 minutes. The steam softens stains, making them easier to clean. (Image Credit: Gemini)

