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NewsPhotosHow to tell if your watermelon is fake or real: 8 easy tests you can do at home right now
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How to tell if your watermelon is fake or real: 8 easy tests you can do at home right now

How to spot fake watermelon: Summer heat makes watermelon the perfect fruit to beat the thirst. But these days, many people are worried about fake or chemically treated watermelons flooding the markets. Food safety officials have flagged adulterated fruits, and watermelon is often on the list. The good news is that you don’t need fancy tools to check if yours is real. Here are simple ways to test it at home.

Updated:May 12, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
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How to spot fake watermelon

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How to spot fake watermelon

Eating adulterated watermelon can lead to stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, or allergic reactions. Long-term consumption of such chemicals can build up in the body and cause bigger issues. To make watermelons look more appealing, some sellers inject chemicals or add artificial colours. These tricks help them sell faster but can cause stomach troubles, allergies, or worse with regular eating. Kids, elderly people, and pregnant women need to be extra careful. Spend a couple of extra minutes checking your watermelons with these easy tests:

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Check the inside colour

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1. Check the inside colour

Cut open the watermelon and look at the flesh. A real watermelon has a natural red or pink shade that’s slightly uneven with some white fibres running through it.

If your watermelon looks super bright, glowing red, and perfectly even like paint, be suspicious, it may have been adulterated with red dye. There are various forms of red dye available in the market and most of them have severe impact on our health. Red No. 3 and Red 40 are synthetic food colorings that are linked to potential health risks, including cancer in animal studies, behavioral issues (hyperactivity or inattention) in children, and allergic reactions. Red No. 3 is being banned by the FDA in foods by 2027 due to cancer links, while Red 40 has been linked to DNA damage and inflammation.

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Tissue paper test

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2. The simple tissue paper test

Tissue paper test is one of the easiest checks. All you need to do is cut a small piece of the red part. Rub it gently on a clean white tissue or cotton cloth. If the tissue gets a strong red or pink stain, artificial colour is likely present. Natural juice leaves a very light stain on tissue paper and thus proves that it has not been injefcted with artificial food colours. 

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Feel the texture

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how to spot fake watermelon, real vs fake watermelon test, watermelon adulteration

3. Feel the texture

When buying watermelons in the market, take your time and feel out the texture. Natural watermelon feels firm but a bit grainy on the surface, this proves that it has grown in a natural setting. Fake or injected watermelons often feel too soft, mushy, or overly watery. Also watch out for strange cracks or gaps in the flesh as these can be signs of chemical tampering.

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Taste it carefully

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how to spot fake watermelon, real vs fake watermelon test, watermelon adulteration

4. Taste it carefully

Before eating a watermelon, try to taste it carefully. Real watermelon tastes mildly sweet and fresh. Whereas chemically treated ones can taste too sweet, completely bland, or even a little bitter or chemical-like. If something feels off, it’s better to stop eating.

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Look at the seeds

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5. Look at the seeds

Check the seeds of the watermelon. Normal seeds are dark brown or black and properly formed. Whereas pale, tiny, or uneven seeds can point to artificial ripening or other treatments.

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Examine the outside first

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how to spot fake watermelon, real vs fake watermelon test, watermelon adulteration

6. Examine the outside first

Before buying, check the skin of the watermelon. A good and natural watermelon has a dull green rind with a creamy yellow spot on one side. This is where it touched the ground while growing. If the skin looks too shiny, waxy, or polished, it might have been treated with chemicals.

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Quick water test

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7. Quick water test

You can also do a quick water test that reveals a watermelon's purity. Drop a small chunk into a glass of clear water. If the water turns deep red very fast, artificial colour is probably leaking out. This means the watermelon is adulterated. Natural juice doesn’t spread colour so dramatically.

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Skip pre-cut pieces

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8. Skip pre-cut pieces

Always avoid eating pre-cut watermelons from roadside vendors. They are riskier because they can get contaminated easily. Always buy the whole fruit, wash it well under running water, and cut it yourself at home. Keep leftovers in the fridge in a tiffin to retain freshness and consume it within 2 days.

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What food safety experts say

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how to spot fake watermelon, real vs fake watermelon test, watermelon adulteration

FSSAI keeps warning people about adulterated summer fruits. Their simple advice is to buy from trusted sellers, avoid unnaturally bright produce, wash everything properly, and stay alert.

 

(Pic courtesy: ANI, Freepik)

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

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