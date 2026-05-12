How to tell if your watermelon is fake or real: 8 easy tests you can do at home right now

2 / 10

1. Check the inside colour

Cut open the watermelon and look at the flesh. A real watermelon has a natural red or pink shade that’s slightly uneven with some white fibres running through it.

If your watermelon looks super bright, glowing red, and perfectly even like paint, be suspicious, it may have been adulterated with red dye. There are various forms of red dye available in the market and most of them have severe impact on our health. Red No. 3 and Red 40 are synthetic food colorings that are linked to potential health risks, including cancer in animal studies, behavioral issues (hyperactivity or inattention) in children, and allergic reactions. Red No. 3 is being banned by the FDA in foods by 2027 due to cancer links, while Red 40 has been linked to DNA damage and inflammation.