"Hummus, But Make It Creative: 7 Unique Flavors You’ve Got To Try At Home." This takes the classic chickpea dip to a whole new level with inventive twists. This introduces you to 7 different, bold and delicious variations that range from beetroot and avocado to spicy sriracha and roasted red pepper, that will elevate traditional hummus into flavorful, colorful spreads. These are perfect for snacking, parties, or healthy meals. These recipes are easy to make and packed with nutrition. Get inspired to blend, dip, and enjoy hummus like never before.