Hummus, But Make It Creative: 7 Unique Flavors You’ve Got To Try At Home

"Hummus, But Make It Creative: 7 Unique Flavors You’ve Got To Try At Home." This takes the classic chickpea dip to a whole new level with inventive twists. This introduces you to 7 different, bold and delicious variations that range from beetroot and avocado to spicy sriracha and roasted red pepper, that will elevate traditional hummus into flavorful, colorful spreads. These are perfect for snacking, parties, or healthy meals. These recipes are easy to make and packed with nutrition. Get inspired to blend, dip, and enjoy hummus like never before.

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

It is the traditional, creamy Middle Eastern dip made from Chickpeas (boiled or canned), Tahini (sesame seed paste), Garlic, Lemon juice, Olive oil, and Salt. It’s smooth, nutty, and slightly tangy, perfect as a base recipe or for simple snacking. The flavor is creamy, tangy, rich, and nutty, and this is best paired with the pita bread, veggie sticks, or spread on wraps and sandwiches.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

This vibrant variation blends roasted red bell peppers with the classic hummus base, adding a smoky, slightly sweet flavor. The flavor is smoky, sweet, and savory with a creamy finish. The key ingredients are roasted red peppers, paprika, and sometimes a dash of cumin for extra warmth. It is best paired with crackers, tortilla chips, or as a sandwich spread.

Beetroot Hummus

Beetroot Hummus

Beetroot Hummus

A gorgeous pink hummus with a mild sweetness and earthy notes, made by blending cooked or roasted beetroot with chickpeas. The flavor is earthy, mildly sweet, and refreshing, and the key ingredients are  Beets, garlic, lemon, and tahini. It is best paired with the grain bowls, salads, or as a dip for seed crackers.

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

A creamy fusion of hummus and guacamole, combining ripe avocados with chickpeas and tahini for extra richness. The flavor is smooth, buttery, with bright citrus notes from lime or lemon. The key ingredients are avocado, lemon/lime, and coriander (optional). It is best paired with the toast, tacos, or crudité platters.

Spicy Jalapeño Hummus

Spicy Jalapeño Hummus

Spicy Jalapeño Hummus

It is for those who love heat. This bold hummus blends fresh jalapeños or green chilies for a spicy kick. Its flavor is creamy, spicy, and zesty, and the key ingredients are jalapeños, lime juice, and sometimes cayenne or chili flakes for extra heat. It is best paired with nachos, chips, or as a spicy sandwich spread.

Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus

This is rich and slightly tangy; this hummus has a Mediterranean twist from sun-dried tomatoes blended with the chickpeas. Its flavor is tangy, savory, and slightly sweet with umami notes, and the key ingredients are sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and garlic. It is best paired with the Mediterranean bowls, focaccia, or as a pizza base spread.

Herbed Green Hummus (Spinach or Cilantro Hummus)

Herbed Green Hummus (Spinach or Cilantro Hummus)

Herbed Green Hummus (Spinach or Cilantro Hummus)

This vibrant green hummus is packed with fresh herbs like cilantro, parsley, or spinach for a refreshing twist. Its flavor is fresh, herby, and slightly lemony, and the key ingredients are Fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley, spinach), garlic, and lemon juice. It is best paired with the salads, veggie wraps, or grilled meats as a fresh sauce.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK