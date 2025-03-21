Idli Beyond The Usual: 7 Unique Varieties From India
Idli is a beloved South Indian Dish, comes in many regional varieties across India. From Kanchipuram Idli which is spiced and steamed in banana leaves to Thatte Idli which is large and fluffy from Karnataka and Rava Idli made with semolina each has a unique twist. Other varities include sanna, muday idli, palak idli, and ramasseri idli offering diverse flavors and texture beyond the classic version.
Kanchipuram Idli (Tamil Nadu)
It is spiced and aromatic variation of the traditional South Indian Idli, originating from Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. It is seasoned with black pepper, cumin seeds, ginger, curry leaves and ghee, giving it a unique flavor. Traditionally it is steamed in a banana leaves.
Thatte Idli (Karnataka)
It is a unique variety of idli from Karnataka, known for its large, flat, and soft texture. Thatte Idli is steamed in wide, flat plates. It has fluffy yet slightly spongy texture, making it perfect for soaking up chutney and sambar. Often served with coconut chutney, spicy chutney powder, and ghee for extra flavor.
Rava Idli (Karnataka)
It is a popular south Indian steamed dish made with semolina instead of traditional rice and lentil batter. Unlike regular idlis, rava idli requires no fermentation and is made by mixing semolina, yogurt, spices and tempered mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cashews.
Sanna (Goa and Konkan region)
Sanna are soft, fluffy and slightly sweet steamed rice cakes, from Goa and Mangalorean Catholic Cuisine. It is made with rice and coconut, but they stand out due to the use of toddy or yeast for fermentation. Typically served with goan pork, sorpotel, chicken curry, or coconut based gravies.
Muday Idli (Malnad, Karnataka)
It is a lesser known yet delicious idli variety from Karnataka. Muday Idli is made by using a different steaming technique often involving leaf or cloth steaming to enhance its texture and flavor. Served with coconut chutney, sambar, or spicy chutney powder.
Palak (Spinach Idli) Maharashtra
It is a healty and flavorful variation of traditional south Indian idli, popular in maharashtra. It combines the goodness of fermented rice and urad dal batter with fresh spinach (palak), making it nutritious, protein rich and fiber packed breakfast or snack. Serve hot with coconut chutney, sambar, or spicy garlic chutney.
Ramasseri Idli (Kerala)
It is a very rare and traditional idli variety from Ramasseri, a small village near Palakkad, Kerala. Unlike regular idlis, these are thin, soft and slightly larger. Instead of being steamed in standard idli molds, these idlis are cooked over cloth covered earthen pots, giving them a distinct aroma and ultra soft texture. As they remain soft for hours, making them a great travel friendly dish.
Trending Photos