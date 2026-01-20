In This ‘Water Village’ Of India, Canals Replace Roads - Check Location, How To Reach, Travel Cost And More

4 / 7

Public transport options are available, though slightly limited:

A few direct buses run from Vyttila Mobility Hub or Ernakulam

For indirect travel, take a bus heading to North Paravur or Guruvayoor via Varapuzha

From Varapuzha, hire an auto-rickshaw for the last 3 km

You can also take the Kochi Metro till Changampuzha Nagar and continue by taxi.