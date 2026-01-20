In This ‘Water Village’ Of India, Canals Replace Roads - Check Location, How To Reach, Travel Cost And More
India’s water village in Kerala offers a rare glimpse into a life where boats replace roads and water connects everything. Discover its location, how to reach, travel time, and cost before planning your visit.
A Village Where Water Is the Way of Life
Kerala has always fascinated travellers with its peaceful backwaters, lush greenery, and slow-paced life. Among its most unique destinations is a village where daily life depends entirely on water, revealing a hidden gem that feels both calm and truly extraordinary.
Meet Kadamakudy – India’s Water Village
Kadamakudy, located near Kochi, is not just a single island but a cluster of 14 small islands surrounded by serene backwaters. In this unique village, boats are more common than roads, with water routes connecting homes, fields, and everyday life. If Kerala is on your travel list, Kadamakudy truly deserves a place on it.
How To Reach Kadamakudy – By Car Or Bike
If you’re driving from Kochi or Edappally, reaching Kadamakudy is simple:
Take NH 66 towards North Paravur
Cross the Varapuzha Bridge
Follow signs towards Valiya Kadamakudy main road
Another route is via Container Road (NH 966A) from Edappally or High Court Junction, followed by the service road near Moolampilly bus stop.
Travel Time: Around 30–45 minutes from central Kochi.
Reaching Kadamakudy – By Public Transport
Public transport options are available, though slightly limited:
A few direct buses run from Vyttila Mobility Hub or Ernakulam
For indirect travel, take a bus heading to North Paravur or Guruvayoor via Varapuzha
From Varapuzha, hire an auto-rickshaw for the last 3 km
You can also take the Kochi Metro till Changampuzha Nagar and continue by taxi.
Reaching Kadamakudy – By Ferry (Most Scenic Option)
For a true backwater experience, ferries are the best choice:
Take a boat from Ernakulam High Court Jetty to Pizhala
From Pizhala, switch to another ferry that connects to the Kadamakudy islands
This route offers stunning water views and a peaceful journey.
Other Water Villages Worth Visiting In Kerala
If Kadamakudy fascinates you, these water villages should also be on your list:
Alappuzha (Alleppey): Famous for canals, lagoons, and relaxing houseboat stays
Kumarakom: Located on Vembanad Lake, perfect for birdwatching and Ayurvedic retreats
Kuttanad: Known as Kerala’s rice bowl, with paddy fields below sea level and popular kayaking routes
Why Kadamakudy Is Worth Experiencing
Kadamakudy is more than just a destination - it’s a glimpse into a lifestyle shaped by water, nature, and simplicity. From boat rides to quiet sunsets over the backwaters, the village offers a refreshing escape from city chaos. If you want to experience Kerala beyond tourist hotspots, Kadamakudy is a place you shouldn’t miss.
