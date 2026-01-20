Advertisement
In This ‘Water Village’ Of India, Canals Replace Roads - Check Location, How To Reach, Travel Cost And More

India’s water village in Kerala offers a rare glimpse into a life where boats replace roads and water connects everything. Discover its location, how to reach, travel time, and cost before planning your visit.

Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
A Village Where Water Is the Way of Life

A Village Where Water Is the Way of Life

Kerala has always fascinated travellers with its peaceful backwaters, lush greenery, and slow-paced life. Among its most unique destinations is a village where daily life depends entirely on water, revealing a hidden gem that feels both calm and truly extraordinary.

Meet Kadamakudy – India’s Water Village

Meet Kadamakudy – India’s Water Village

Kadamakudy, located near Kochi, is not just a single island but a cluster of 14 small islands surrounded by serene backwaters. In this unique village, boats are more common than roads, with water routes connecting homes, fields, and everyday life. If Kerala is on your travel list, Kadamakudy truly deserves a place on it.

How To Reach Kadamakudy – By Car Or Bike

How To Reach Kadamakudy – By Car Or Bike

If you’re driving from Kochi or Edappally, reaching Kadamakudy is simple:

Take NH 66 towards North Paravur

Cross the Varapuzha Bridge

Follow signs towards Valiya Kadamakudy main road

Another route is via Container Road (NH 966A) from Edappally or High Court Junction, followed by the service road near Moolampilly bus stop.

Travel Time: Around 30–45 minutes from central Kochi.

Reaching Kadamakudy – By Public Transport

Reaching Kadamakudy – By Public Transport

Public transport options are available, though slightly limited:

A few direct buses run from Vyttila Mobility Hub or Ernakulam

For indirect travel, take a bus heading to North Paravur or Guruvayoor via Varapuzha

From Varapuzha, hire an auto-rickshaw for the last 3 km

You can also take the Kochi Metro till Changampuzha Nagar and continue by taxi.

Reaching Kadamakudy – By Ferry (Most Scenic Option)

Reaching Kadamakudy – By Ferry (Most Scenic Option)

For a true backwater experience, ferries are the best choice:

Take a boat from Ernakulam High Court Jetty to Pizhala

From Pizhala, switch to another ferry that connects to the Kadamakudy islands

This route offers stunning water views and a peaceful journey.

Other Water Villages Worth Visiting In Kerala

Other Water Villages Worth Visiting In Kerala

If Kadamakudy fascinates you, these water villages should also be on your list:

Alappuzha (Alleppey): Famous for canals, lagoons, and relaxing houseboat stays

Kumarakom: Located on Vembanad Lake, perfect for birdwatching and Ayurvedic retreats

Kuttanad: Known as Kerala’s rice bowl, with paddy fields below sea level and popular kayaking routes

Why Kadamakudy Is Worth Experiencing

Why Kadamakudy Is Worth Experiencing

Kadamakudy is more than just a destination - it’s a glimpse into a lifestyle shaped by water, nature, and simplicity. From boat rides to quiet sunsets over the backwaters, the village offers a refreshing escape from city chaos. If you want to experience Kerala beyond tourist hotspots, Kadamakudy is a place you shouldn’t miss.

