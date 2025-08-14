Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025: 10 Delicious Tri-Colour Sweets To Celebrate India’s Freedom
Independence Day 2025: 10 Delicious Tri-Colour Sweets To Celebrate India’s Freedom

This Independence Day 2025, add sweetness to your celebrations with 10 delicious tri-colour sweets that showcase the patriotic spirit. From traditional barfis to modern desserts, each treat is inspired by the saffron, white, and green of the Indian flag. These colourful delicacies not only taste divine but also symbolize unity and pride.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Independence Day in India is not just about flag hoisting and parades — it’s also a time to celebrate with food that reflects the patriotic spirit. Tri-colour sweets, inspired by the Indian flag’s saffron, white, and green hues, add a festive touch to your celebrations.

Here are 10 tri-colour sweets you must try this Independence Day:-

Tri-Colour Barfi

Tri-Colour Barfi

A layered sweet made with saffron, plain coconut, and pistachio flavours, representing the three colours of the Indian flag. This delicious mithai is both festive and easy to prepare at home.

Tri-Colour Ladoo

Tri-Colour Ladoo

From motichoor to coconut ladoos, adding natural food colours from saffron strands and spinach makes them vibrant and safe to enjoy during the celebrations.

Independence Day Jalebi

Independence Day Jalebi

Crispy jalebis with a tri-colour twist can be made by dipping them in three different sugar syrups, each infused with natural colours.

Tri-Colour Rasgulla

Tri-Colour Rasgulla

These soft and spongy sweets are infused with saffron and pistachio essence for the top and bottom layers, leaving the middle layer white to match the flag’s pattern.

Tri-Colour Sandesh

Tri-Colour Sandesh

A Bengali delight made with fresh paneer and flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and pistachio to create beautiful layers of saffron, white, and green.

Tri-Colour Kaju Katli

Tri-Colour Kaju Katli

This cashew-based sweet can be turned patriotic by adding natural hues. Not only is it delicious, but it also looks stunning on your celebration platter.

Tri-Colour Ghewar

Tri-Colour Ghewar

A festive twist on the traditional Rajasthani sweet, this ghewar is layered with saffron, white, and green hues to reflect the Indian flag. Its crispy texture and rich flavour make it a perfect Independence Day treat.

Tri-Colour Phirni

Tri-Colour Phirni

This creamy rice pudding can be flavoured with saffron, plain cardamom, and pistachio to make a visually appealing Independence Day dessert.

Tri-Colour Peda

Tri-Colour Peda

Made with khoya and sugar, peda can be moulded into three different colours and arranged in a flag-inspired pattern for a festive touch.

Tri-Colour Cupcakes with Indian Flavours

Tri-Colour Cupcakes with Indian Flavours

For a modern twist, try cupcakes infused with saffron, coconut, and pistachio. Top them with tri-colour icing for a patriotic sweet treat.

Use natural colouring from ingredients like saffron, spinach, and beetroot for a healthier and more authentic festive experience.

