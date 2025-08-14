Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025: 5 Road Trip Destinations Across India For A Scenic And Relaxing Long Weekend
Independence Day 2025: 5 Road Trip Destinations Across India For A Scenic And Relaxing Long Weekend

Celebrate Independence Day 2025 by exploring India’s breathtaking landscapes with these 5 scenic road trip destinations. From serene mountains to coastal drives, these routes offer the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. Enjoy the freedom of the open road while discovering hidden gems across the country. Make the most of the long weekend with unforgettable travel experiences.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
The Independence Day 2025 long weekend is the perfect opportunity to escape the hustle of daily life and embark on a scenic road trip. Whether you’re seeking mountain air, beach vibes, or cultural richness, these five road trips promise breathtaking landscapes, memorable experiences, and a dash of patriotism.

Delhi to Manali – A Himalayan Adventure

Delhi to Manali – A Himalayan Adventure

This road trip takes you from the bustling capital to the serene mountains of Himachal Pradesh. As you drive through Chandigarh, Mandi, and Kullu, witness lush valleys, winding rivers, and crisp mountain air. Perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers, Manali offers trekking, river rafting, and stunning Independence Day sunrise views from Solang Valley.

Mumbai to Goa – Coastal Bliss

Mumbai to Goa – Coastal Bliss

Celebrate August 15 with the sun, sand, and sea as you cruise along the Mumbai–Goa highway. The drive via NH66 offers lush greenery, coconut palms, and glimpses of the Arabian Sea. Once in Goa, enjoy its vibrant culture, Portuguese architecture, and Independence Day-themed beach parties.

Bangalore to Coorg – The Scotland of India

Bangalore to Coorg – The Scotland of India

A short yet enchanting road trip, this route is surrounded by coffee plantations, misty hills, and waterfalls. Coorg is ideal for a peaceful getaway, offering attractions like Abbey Falls, Raja’s Seat, and Madikeri Fort. Sip freshly brewed coffee while soaking in the patriotic spirit.

Jaipur to Udaipur – The Royal Trail

Jaipur to Udaipur – The Royal Trail

If you’re in Rajasthan, this journey takes you through desert landscapes, historic forts, and vibrant markets. Udaipur, the City of Lakes, offers boat rides on Lake Pichola, palaces adorned with tricolour decorations, and a rich cultural vibe perfect for celebrating India’s freedom in regal style.

Chennai to Pondicherry – French Charm Meets Indian Spirit

Chennai to Pondicherry – French Charm Meets Indian Spirit

This coastal road trip along the East Coast Road (ECR) offers picturesque sea views and a smooth driving experience. Pondicherry’s French Quarter, serene beaches, and Independence Day cultural programs make it a unique spot to unwind while honouring the nation’s history.

Pack some patriotic music for your playlist, click plenty of tricolour-themed pictures, and make this Independence Day 2025 a road trip to remember.

Independence Day 202515th August 2025Independence Day 2025 road tripsscenic road trips Indialong weekend getawaysbest road trip destinationstravel India August 15Independence Day weekend travelroad trips for August long weekendscenic drives in Indiaholiday road trips 2025freedom day travel ideas
