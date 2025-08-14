Advertisement
Independence Day 2025: 7 Simple And Creative Rangoli Designs To Celebrate India's Freedom With Patriotic Colours
Independence Day 2025: 7 Simple And Creative Rangoli Designs To Celebrate India's Freedom With Patriotic Colours

Celebrate Independence Day 2025 with vibrant and patriotic rangoli designs that are both simple and unique. These creative patterns use the tricolour theme to reflect India’s spirit of freedom and unity. From floral motifs to geometric patterns, these ideas are perfect for decorating your home or office.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025

Independence Day is not just about flag hoisting and patriotic songs—it’s also about expressing love for the country through art. Rangoli, a traditional Indian floor decoration, can be a colourful way to showcase your patriotism. Here are seven simple yet creative Rangoli ideas to try for Independence Day 2025.

Tricolour Flag Rangoli

Tricolour Flag Rangoli

The Indian national flag is a timeless Rangoli theme. Use saffron, white, and green powders to create the flag design, with blue rangoli powder or a stencil for the Ashoka Chakra. This idea is simple, recognizable, and perfect for small or large spaces.

Ashoka Chakra Rangoli

Ashoka Chakra Rangoli

Highlight the Ashoka Chakra as the centerpiece of your Rangoli. You can use shades of blue for a 3D effect and surround it with floral patterns in tricolour. This style brings focus to India’s emblem of progress and justice.

Map of India Rangoli

Map of India Rangoli

Create a Rangoli in the shape of India’s map filled with saffron, white, and green. Add landmarks or miniature depictions of soldiers, freedom fighters, or doves to make it more artistic and meaningful.

Flower Petal Tricolour Rangoli

Flower Petal Tricolour Rangoli

Instead of powdered colors, use marigold petals for saffron, white chrysanthemums for white, and green leaves for green. This eco-friendly and fragrant Rangoli will brighten up your home or office entrance.

Freedom Fighter Portrait Rangoli

Freedom Fighter Portrait Rangoli

Pay tribute to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, or Subhas Chandra Bose by creating a Rangoli portrait. Use stencils or outlines to make the process easier. This idea combines art with remembrance.

Peacock Tricolour Rangoli

Peacock Tricolour Rangoli

The peacock, India’s national bird, looks stunning in tricolour. Create a peacock Rangoli with vibrant saffron, white, and green feathers, adding glitter for extra sparkle. This design is perfect for a festive and grand look.

Unity in Diversity Rangoli

Unity in Diversity Rangoli

Depict people from different states of India holding hands around the national flag. This Rangoli represents India’s strength in unity and celebrates cultural diversity along with patriotism.

 

Use a mix of powdered colours, flower petals, and diyas to make your Rangoli stand out. Whether you’re decorating your home, office, or community space, these designs will add a patriotic and festive charm to Independence Day 2025.

